SHEIN INTRODUCES TREND STORES: A NEW WAY TO SHOP CURATED STYLE

Discover Tailored Fashion Stores Designed for Every Aesthetic

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fashion lovers, get ready to find endless options for every aesthetic! Global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN is making shopping even more seamless with the launch of its Trend Stores, a collection of curated online fashion storefronts designed to match every style. Whether the mood calls for sleek sophistication, statement-making party looks, or effortlessly cool streetwear, SHEIN’s Trend Stores offer a shortcut to the perfect wardrobe.



SHEIN is making shopping even more seamless with the launch of its Trend Stores, a collection of curated online fashion storefronts designed to match every style.

Each Trend Store is thoughtfully crafted around a distinct fashion aesthetic, making it easier than ever to discover must-have pieces that align with personal style preferences. A quick search for the store name on SHEIN.com unlocks a world of curated selections tailored to different occasions and vibes. Customers can also find a guide to some of the Trend Stores here and discover the best match for their unique style.

Serve Party For those who want to make a bold statement, search MISSGUIDED or SHEIN BAE , which offer a range of daring, head-turning pieces perfect for any event. Whether it’s sultry bodycon dresses, shimmering sequins, daring cutouts, or unique silhouettes, these Trend Stores are all about making a memorable entrance.

City Sleek For those who appreciate refined elegance, Anewsta and MOTF bring elevated tailoring and timeless sophistication. Check out these Trend Stores designed for individuals who value effortless wardrobe staples that exude confidence and class.

Resort Ready Vacation mode is just a click away with ENCHNT and Travachic. Whether it’s lounging on the beach or enjoying a sunset dinner, search these Trend Stores for the perfect mix of laid-back styles and vacation vibes.

Street Scene Streetwear lovers can elevate their style with MUSERA and SHEIN ICON, where edgy street style meets bold attitude. These easily searchable Trend Stores are all about embracing individuality and self-expression, perfect for those who love to push the boundaries of fashion.

Effortless Ease For a relaxed yet stylish vibe, look no further than Dazy Weekend and SHEIN MOD. Dazy Weekend adds playful details and charming silhouettes to everyday looks, while SHEIN MOD brings retro-inspired flair with bold, vibrant pieces. Type the names of these Trend Stores into the search bar to uncover the perfect balance of laid-back cool and unique style.



Fashion lovers are invited to show off their Trend Store finds by tagging @shein_us and using #SHEINtrends on social media.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global fashion and lifestyle online retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.