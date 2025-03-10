SINGAPORE, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Webull Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd (“Webull Singapore”), a subsidiary of Webull Corporation, a leading digital investment platform, has officially launched a trading competition designed to challenge investors and reward top-performing Singapore traders on the Webull platform. Running from March 10, 2025, to April 6, 2025, the competition offers both monthly and weekly challenges, providing investors with an opportunity to showcase their trading abilities and win attractive prizes.



Webull Singapore launches trading competition for Singapore traders

The competition is open to all registered users of Webull Singapore who have deposited funds into their trading accounts. Participants will be ranked based on their cumulative returns at the designated cut-off times. The cut-off time for the weekly challenge is every Sunday, 11:59PM SGT while the monthly challenge concludes on April 6, 2025, at 11:59PM SGT.

Jonathan Man, CEO of Webull Singapore, said, “Through this trading competition and weekly challenges, we aim to create a fun and engaging environment for our investors. Participants can enjoy a seamless and transparent trading experience, leveraging Webull’s advanced trading tools and analytics to make informed trading decisions. We look forward to seeing traders showcase their strategies and skills while competing for exciting rewards.”

To qualify for the rewards and competition, participants must meet the following requirements:

1. Monthly competition (March 10, 2025 to April 6, 2025)

Execute at least five trades across a minimum of two ticker symbols

Achieve a cumulative trade amount of USD 2,000 or more

2. Weekly competition (Resets every Monday)

Execute at least two trades across a minimum of two ticker symbols

Achieve a cumulative trade amount of USD 500 or more

Eligible winners will be awarded the following:

1. Monthly competition prizes*

1st Place: USD 1,000 in trading vouchers

in trading vouchers 2nd Place: USD 700 in trading vouchers

in trading vouchers 3rd-5th Place: USD 500 in trading vouchers

in trading vouchers 6th-10th Place: USD 300 in trading vouchers

2. Weekly competition prizes*

1st Place: USD 300 in trading vouchers

in trading vouchers 2nd Place: USD 200 in trading vouchers

in trading vouchers 3rd Place: USD 100 in trading vouchers

Participants must maintain an end-of-day asset value of at least USD 500 to remain eligible for rewards. Daily ranking updates will be available at 12:00 PM SGT to keep participants informed of their performance.

Webull Singapore invites all traders, from beginners to seasoned professionals, to join the competition and put their trading expertise to the test. Sign up today and start trading for a chance to win attractive prizes! For more details on how to participate, visit https://www.webull.com.sg/activity/trading

Disclaimer

*Terms and Conditions apply. No content should be construed as an offer, invitation or recommendation to buy or sell securities or other investment products. All investors should consider for themselves if the investment products are suitable. Investors are advised to seek advice from a professional financial adviser if they are uncertain if the investment products are suitable for them. Principal is not guaranteed. Past performance of any investment products is not indicative of future performance. Investing in investment products contains risks and investors may lose all their investments. This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

Media contact:

Cognito for Webull

Webull@cognitomedia.com

About Webull:

Webull is a leading digital investment platform built on next generation global infrastructure. The Webull Group operates in 15 regions globally and is backed by private equity investors located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Webull serves more than 20 million registered users globally, providing retail investors with 24/7 access to global financial markets. Users can put investment strategies to work by trading global stocks, ETFs, options, futures and fractional shares through Webull’s trading platform, which seamlessly integrates market data and information, its user community, and investor education resources. Learn more at https://www.webullcorp.com/.