BuildTech Asia 2025 to Accelerate Innovation, Sustainability and Safety-Driven Transformation for Asia’s Built Sectors

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Asia’s leading trade event for the construction and built environment ecosystem, BuildTech Asia (BTA) 2025, organised by Constellar, returns from 18–20 March 2025 at Singapore EXPO. Against a backdrop of evolving regulatory demands in building standards including sustainability and safety, as well as rising costs and rapid technological advancements, the 14th edition will drive the adoption of innovative technologies, sustainable practices, and digital solutions with the theme “Building Tomorrow: Innovate, Sustain, Transform”.

Attendees will be able to connect with over 100 exhibitors and brands from 16 countries demonstrating the latest innovations that advance efficiency, productivity, workplace safety, and resilience. In partnership with leading industry associations and organisations[1], BTA 2025 will also host 15 specialised conferences, expert-led forums, and hands-on workshops addressing critical industry challenges and offering actionable insights, while enabling attendees to earn certification points[2].

Reflecting industry shifts towards openBIM as the industry standard for driving collaboration, cost efficiency and sustainability. BTA 2025 also welcomes the inaugural co-location of the buildingSMART International Summit, a pivotal global forum shaping the future of openBIM (Building Information Modelling) and digital construction.

Staying ahead of policy and industry shifts impacting future construction

Asia’s built and construction sector is undergoing rapid transformation driven by technology adoption, policy shifts, and enhanced safety standards, while also accelerating efforts to integrate sustainability practices and standards. Singapore continues to lead the region with initiatives such as Corenet X, BIM implementation, robotics, and automation, marking new milestones in workplace safety performance and enforcing mandatory energy audits for sustainability. Meanwhile, Malaysia’s policies including BIM mandate are reshaping project management. Thailand is advancing smart buildings and circular economy efforts through smart building projects. The Philippines is in the early stages of AI-driven digital transformation, and Indonesia anticipates a construction boom as its capital relocation to Nusantara progresses.

“The rapid transformation of Asia’s built environment and construction sector signals a need for collective regional commitment toward digitalisation, safety, and sustainability. BTA 2025 is designed to address current industry needs, co-created in partnership with subject matter experts and industry associations to accelerate knowledge sharing, actionable insights and access to proven solutions. Structured around three key pillars – Innovate, Sustain, and Transform, BTA will empower developers, contractors, architects, engineers, facility managers, and policymakers to collaboratively shape the future of the built environment and construction in Asia,” said Mr. Paul Lee, Chief Executive (Markets), Constellar.

The extensive curation at BTA 2025 will provide attendees with unparalleled opportunities to engage with global leaders, exchange transformative ideas, and drive meaningful action toward a more sustainable and digitally advanced future for the region’s construction sector.

Apart from the co-location of buildingSMART International Summit, AtoZero, or “Accelerate To Net Zero”, a regional conference supporting the global climate change agenda, will also be co-located here. Additionally, BTA 2025 has collaborated with Construction & Surveying Productivity Improvement Expo (CSPI), a leading exhibition in Japan for the construction sector, with the longer-term goal of connecting Japanese manufacturers with the ASEAN markets and showcase Japanese capabilities in digitalisation and enhancing productivity for the sector.

Together with buildingSMART, Specialists Trade Alliance of Singapore (STAS) and Workplace Safety and Health Council (WSHC) respectively, BTA 2025 will also host the buildingSMART Pavilion, Work-at-Height Experience Zone, as well as the Singapore Pavilion which will feature 26 Singaporean companies offering consultancy services, digital and AI solutions, energy management systems, construction equipment and materials.

Table A: Overview of BTA 2025 (refer to BTA website for details)

Key themes at BTA 2025

a) INNOVATE – Unlocking the Future of Smart Construction

Discussions on digitalisation, BIM interoperability, and digital twin technology will take centre stage, with a focus on initiatives such as CORENET X and openBIM. These topics will also be explored in depth at the buildingSMART International Summit and SGTech Digital Transformation Conference, both hosted at BTA 2025 for the first time.

“Digitalisation is no longer a choice but a necessity for the built environment, transforming the way we design, construct, and operate. As the industry faces increasing demands for efficiency, sustainability, and innovation, buildingSMART International plays a pivotal role in empowering stakeholders through the creation and maintenance of its reliable suite of open, international standards and solutions. With the biannual ‘buildingSMART International Summit’ taking place in Singapore this March, and with a unique partnership and co-location with BuildTech Asia, attendees have an unparalleled opportunity to gain valuable insights from two important industry events, driving the future of the built environment in one collaborative space,” Aidan Mercer, Marketing Director at buildingSMART International, organiser for the buildingSMART International Summit.

Alongside the above is APARA’s AI in Robotics Symposium, which will be hosting a panel discussion on the rise of AI in robotics, helmed by Ms Alisa Koniukhovskai of Amethyst Group (Russia); Ms Elle Quan, Vice President of APARA; Mr Oliver Tian, Vice President (Global Robot Clusters) of APARA and Mr Soungho Chae, Director of Kajima Technical Research Institute Singapore (KaTRIS).

Additionally, attendees can explore the latest digital solutions and BIM innovations at the buildingSMART Pavilion, as well as with Autodesk, LeapThought, Nemetschek, and more. Some of these include:

Transcendence Company Limited’s C-SMART All-in-One Smart Construction Management Platform leveraging IoT, sensors, AI, cloud computing, and Building Information Modeling (BIM) to enhance efficiency and safety throughout the entire construction lifecycle. While the platform is already deployed across nearly 400 construction sites in Hong Kong , Macau , and mainland China , BTA 2025 will be its first springboard into Singapore and ASEAN.

b) SUSTAIN – Driving Energy Efficiency & Sustainable Practices

The AtoZero @ BTA 2025: Sustainable Buildings and Energy Storage (SBES) Forum will debut, focusing on the critical roles of electrification, digitalisation, and carbon reporting. Key sessions include:

Keynote address by Mr Tan Szue Hann, Head of Sustainability (Real Estate) and Director, Sustainable Urban Renewal at Keppel Limited;

Panel discussion on powering buildings and construction, featuring experts from JTC Corporation, City Developments Limited (CDL), The GEAR by Kajima; and Infinity Cube Pte Ltd.

Conferences by IES, SIFMA and SCAL Academy will provide deeper insights into circular practices, material reuse and waste reduction. SIFMA’s key speakers include Mr Yina Chua, Head of Customer Solution, Industry, APAC & China, Grundfos (Singapore); and Mr Asen Chow, Head of Integrated Real Estate Management, JLL Property & Asset Management.

At the exhibition, attendees can connect with sustainability-focused and Energy Efficiency Grant-approved exhibitors such as Volvo Construction Equipment, JP Nelson Equipment, and Infinity Cube, alongside sustainability-driven companies like Energy Renewal, M Concept Studio and XCMG. Latest products to check out include:

Innoark’s E2MAS and WE2MAS systems, powered by AI to drive energy savings and water efficiency; and

the SRM T3 commercial EV distributed exclusively by Hong Seh Evolution, which delivers exceptional performance (with a range of up to 300 kilometers on a single charge) while maintaining energy efficiency.

c) TRANSFORM – Advancing Safety & Resilience in Construction

Workplace safety and risk management continues to be a priority, with focal discussions at the Workplace Safety and Health Council’s Work at Heights Symposium, SPM Symposium, FPAS’ Fire Protection Symposium and the IPAF Seminar. The Work at Heights Symposium will share the latest inspection findings, best practices, and latest developments and innovations about work at height safety.

Other topics to be covered by SPM, FPAS and IPAF include best practices for Mobile Elevating Work Platforms (MEWPs), renewable energy systems and high-energy-density infrastructure. Speakers at IPAF’s seminar include Ms Lee Guek Hoon, Senior Principal Specialist (Engineering Safety), OSH Specialist Department, Ministry of Manpower Singapore.

The Work-at-Height Experience Zone is specially curated, featuring hands-on demonstrations and insights into innovative safety technologies. Exhibitors such as Antar Cranes Services, King Fire, Lingjack DiGiTaL and ProEn Scaffold will also showcase their latest solutions, such as ProEn Scaffold’s WEB Deck system, a lightweight and modular suspended access system safe for efficient work at height.

BTA 2025 will be at Singapore EXPO Hall 3 from 18 to 20 March 2025.

About BuildTech Asia

BuildTech Asia is the Asia Pacific premier platform for the built environment sector which showcases the latest regional brands showcasing the most comprehensive exhibiting profile such as onsite construction machinery & equipment, building materials & solutions, architectural & quality finishes, productive technologies, facilities management, and infrastructure solutions to help accelerate the built environment sector to build smart solutions and productive technologies across the entire building life-cycle. With international and faster and smarter. The annual event provides a gateway into Asia to network with a wide range of practitioners, technology experts, industry players, developers, agents, and distributors in the building and construction industry.

2024’s edition drew 4,800 attendees from 12 countries/regions, 64 exhibitors, and facilitated over 90 business matching sessions.

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia’s preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore with a regional footprint in China, and Malaysia, we curate and develop influential trade and consumer events for key industries and sectors, connecting people, global marketplaces and networks for sustainable growth. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore’s largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE). Our vision is to be a global leader made in Asia, activating impactful networks to enable cross-industry collaboration and innovation through our holistic portfolio of intellectual properties in the MICE industry. Visit constellar.co for more information.