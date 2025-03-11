Empowering Intelligence: Data-Driven, Customer-Centric, Future-Ready

SINGAPORE, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — We are thrilled to announce the inaugural Customer Intelligence Summit in Singapore. This groundbreaking event will bring together the region’s foremost experts in customer intelligence, data analytics, and experience management.



Customer Intelligence Summit Singapore, 8 April 2025 at Marina Bay Sands

On 8 April 2025, join us at the prestigious Marina Bay Sands for Singapore’s first-ever Customer Intelligence Summit, an exclusive English-speaking event designed for senior leaders driving customer-centric transformation through data and analytics. This premier in-person summit promises an unparalleled platform to explore cutting-edge strategies, address critical challenges, and forge meaningful connections in the customer intelligence ecosystem.

Tickets

Secure your passes now: https://themartechsummit.com/customer-intelligence-singapore-registration

The summit agenda has been meticulously crafted to guide attendees through the complete customer intelligence journey, from foundational data collection to advanced real-time decision-making. Through dynamic formats, including Panel Discussions, Fireside Chats, Keynote Presentations, Interactive Roundtables, and Networking Sessions, participants will gain practical insights into transforming data into exceptional customer experiences.

Check out more details: https://themartechsummit.com/customer-intelligence-singapore/

What Will We Talk About?

As businesses compete in an increasingly data-driven world, the ability to harness customer intelligence (CI) is critical to delivering exceptional experiences and driving growth. The Customer Intelligence Summit 2025 will focus on the most relevant topics shaping the future of CI.

AI & Data-Driven Personalisation

Predictive Analytics : Anticipate customer needs and behaviours to stay one step ahead.

: Anticipate customer needs and behaviours to stay one step ahead. AI-Powered Personalisation: Transform data into meaningful, tailored customer experiences.

Omnichannel Experience & Customer Engagement

Seamless Customer Journeys : Create frictionless experiences across every touchpoint.

: Create frictionless experiences across every touchpoint. Customer Lifetime Value (CLV): Focus on maximising the long-term profitability of customer relationships.

Check out more details: https://themartechsummit.com/customer-intelligence-singapore/

Why Attend the Customer Intelligence Summit?

This summit is tailored for marketing professionals, data strategists, customer experience leaders, and technology innovators eager to unlock the potential of customer intelligence in their organisations.

The Customer Intelligence Summit 2025 will feature:

Panel discussions addressing the challenges and opportunities in customer intelligence from global CI leaders.

addressing the challenges and opportunities in customer intelligence from global CI leaders. Interactive Roundtable offering hands-on learning and actionable takeaways.

offering hands-on learning and actionable takeaways. Unparalleled networking opportunities to connect with peers and industry experts.

to connect with peers and industry experts. An 80:20 Ratio of Industry Participants ensures a perfectly balanced crowd for learning and networking.

for learning and networking. To ensure inclusivity and accessibility, all sessions will be conducted in English , catering to a diverse global audience.

, catering to a diverse global audience. Hosted at Marina Bay Sands. A perfect environment for high-level networking, innovative learning, and engaging conversations

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of Singapore’s customer intelligence event. Join us as we unlock the full potential of customer intelligence to drive business growth in an increasingly data-driven world!

Get tickets now! https://themartechsummit.com/customer-intelligence-singapore-registration

Interested in becoming a partner? Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us at sponsor@themartechsummit.com .

Group rates are automatically applied for 3+ attendees, simply purchase at the registration page! marketing@themartechsummit.com

Media Contact:

Tiffany Nguyen

tnguyen@themartechsummit.com