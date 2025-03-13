Kardome Mobility Now Available on NVIDIA AGX Platform, Providing Spatial Hearing AI to Enable Superior Voice Recognition

The Kardome Mobility solution significantly reduces production costs for OEMs and automotive manufacturers. It captures individual voices from up to six seats with a single mic array, considerably enhancing the in-cabin voice experience.

Tel Aviv, Israel – Newsfile Corp. – March 13, 2025 – Kardome, a leader in advanced voice recognition solutions, announced today that its Kardome’s Spatial Hearing AI technology is now available on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform. This sets a new benchmark for automotive voice recognition and communication systems, allowing for voice isolation, speaker identification, and highly accurate speech processing in noisy environments to create superior in-cabin experiences.

Kardome’s Spatial Hearing AI technology is now available on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform. Kardome Mobility enables precise in-car voice recognition, capturing voices from up to six seats with a single mic array.

Setting New Standards with NVIDIA DRIVE

Kardome’s Spatial Hearing AI technology runs on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin in-vehicle computer to enable precise voice recognition and communication, resulting in frustration-free and personalized in-vehicle experiences. The Kardome Mobility solution locates, identifies, and isolates individual users from up to six zones using a single microphone array in the overhead cabin. This groundbreaking capability significantly improves the user experience while reducing hardware and manufacturing costs.

“Implementing Kardome Mobility on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX underscores the unmatched value of our technology,” said Dani Cherkassky, CEO of Kardome. “The availability of Kardome’s voice AI innovation supported on NVIDIA DRIVE can enable OEMs to deliver the ultimate in-cabin voice recognition and communication experience.”

About Kardome

Kardome leads the Spatial Hearing AI technology market, powering intuitive and accurate voice recognition systems for automotive and consumer applications. Our solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of complex environments, ensuring a seamless interaction between people and technology. Visit Kardome.com for more information.

