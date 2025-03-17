FBS Secures Three Prestigious FXDailyInfo Awards in 2025

Best Value Forex Broker 2025



Best Forex Trading Support 2025



Best Global Affiliate Programs 2025

These accolades highlight FBS’s commitment to delivering top-tier trading conditions, outstanding client support, and highly rewarding partnership opportunities.

FBS Secures Three Prestigious FXDailyInfo Awards

Recognized for outstanding trading conditions

Winning Best Value Forex Broker 2025 reflects FBS’s focus on competitive spreads, fast execution, and flexible trading conditions. With spreads from 0.7 pips, leverage up to 1:3000, and deposits starting at just $5, FBS provides traders with optimal conditions for success.

Award-winning client support



FBS’s Best Forex Trading Support 2025 award underscores its commitment to trader success through 24/7 multilingual support, expert guidance, and comprehensive educational materials. Traders benefit from:

Instant responses — average reply time in less than a minute.

Multilingual assistance — professional support in multiple languages.

Convenient communication channels — web chat, messengers, and scheduled callbacks.

A leading partner in the industry



Receiving Best Global Affiliate Programs 2025, FBS continues to empower partners with high commissions, tailored marketing tools, and professional support. With over 700 000 partners and $1.5 million in monthly payouts, FBS offers flexible, rewarding opportunities to turn traffic into profit.

Commissions up to $1500 per first deposit.

Exclusive tools and promo materials.

Dedicated personal managers for optimized results.

These achievements reinforce FBS’s leading position in the global trading community. The company remains dedicated to enhancing its services, supporting traders and partners worldwide, and delivering a rewarding trading experience.

Trade with an award-winning broker. Learn more at FBS.com.

About FBS

FBS is a global brand that unites several independent brokerage companies under the licenses of FSC (Belize), CySEC (Cyprus), and ASIC (Australia). With 16 years of experience and over 100 international awards, FBS is steadily developing as one of the market’s most trusted brokers. Today, FBS serves over 27 000 000 traders and more than 700 000 partners around the globe.