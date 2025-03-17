Global attractions industry to converge in Shanghai for major trade expo

Attendee registration is now open for the IAAPA Expo Asia being staged this year in Shanghai, China.

Asia-Pacific’s theme and amusement park industry is booming – by the end of 2025, it is expected to have over 425 million visitors and spend of more than USD19 billion.

Jill Estorino of Disney Parks International to speak at Leadership Breakfast; attendee EDUTours to LEGOLAND Shanghai and Shanghai Disney Resort

SHANGHAI, CHINA – EQS Newswire – 17 March 2025 – Attendee registrations are now open for the largest amusement industry trade show in the Asia-Pacific region: the IAAPA Expo Asia 2025, running 30 June to 3 July at the Shanghai New International Expo Center.

From thrilling rides to robotics, safety features to AI experiences as well as queue management, the inspiring four-day international extravaganza will showcase the newest technological advancements and innovative solutions in the attractions industry from more than 300 exhibitors.

Over 10,000 attendees are expected to visit the bustling 10,000m2 trade show floor to explore the latest trends, key issues and consumer preferences shaping the future of the sector.

IAAPA Asia Pacific Executive Director and Vice President, Jack Chan, said the event is the ultimate gathering of global attraction industry leaders and a prime platform to foster beneficial connections.

“IAAPA Expo Asia really is a one-stop destination for professionals in the leisure and attractions industry, whether you’re part of a multinational corporation or a small family-run operation,” he said.

The expo’s comprehensive education program of over 20 learning opportunities will cover a wide range of topics, from personnel development and merchandise to F&B trends and revenue diversification. Among this year’s stellar lineup of keynote speakers is President and Managing Director of Disney Parks International, Jill Estorino. Widely sought-after as an industry speaker, Jill will deliver insights on innovation, marketing, and guest service during IAAPA Expo Asia’s signature Leadership Breakfast.

Additionally, EDUTours at Expo Asia will enable attendees to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at some of Shanghai’s world-class attractions. Included in the lineup are tours to LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort. Both EDUTours to provide an opportunity to gain insider knowledge directly from top executives.

“The event caters to the incredible breadth of our industry – including amusement and water parks, entertainment centres, zoos, aquariums, museums and nature attractions as well as hotels and resorts and event facilities such as food and beverage operators, and everything in between,” Chan said.

“The expo opens attendees’ eyes and minds to new ideas and new thinking and, importantly, access to ready-to-implement tools, systems and products to propel their business further.”

This year’s theme ‘Find Possible’ reflects the event’s focus on inspiring creativity and forging meaningful connections to unlock new growth opportunities, explore the future of the leisure and entertainment industry, and discover unexpected partnerships and new market opportunities.

View the IAAPA Expo Asia event page for more information and registration details.

Media and industry influencers should visit the IAAPA Expo Asia Press Office page to apply for credentials.

About IAAPA

IAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and strives to promote the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world.

Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents leading industry attractions and supplier companies, consultants, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, cruise lines, manufacturers, and suppliers.