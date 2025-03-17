Unique “New Places in Edo/Tokyo” now connected with Virtual Edo-Tokyo!

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 March 2025 – From Wednesday, December 25, 2024 through Friday, January 10, 2025, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government called for submissions of cluster worlds created with the theme “New Places in Edo/Tokyo in metaverse” that showcase the best of Tokyo to a wider audience. We are pleased to announce that 12 eligible works we received are connected with the Virtual Edo-Tokyo world via warp tunnels.

Check out the unique metaverse spaces showcasing the best of Edo-Tokyo, generated by diverse creators including those who created a cluster world for the first time.

■ How to visit submitted worlds

Access the Virtual Edo-Tokyo world using the URL below, and visit submitted worlds via warp points within the New Tokyo Area in the Virtual Edo-Tokyo world. Cluster app is required to visit worlds. If you don’t have the app, access Cluster’s official website (https://cluster.mu/) on your PC or smartphone, download the app, and sign-up for an account (free).

▷ Virtual Edo-Tokyo Entrance｜Cluster metaverse platform

* Virtual Edo-Tokyo is a central portal for metaverse and VR content from the Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

Activities of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government’s bureaus are updated regularly. If you have already visited, please be sure to check again for the latest information.