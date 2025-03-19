DataSnipper Appoints Siu Wei Lee to Lead Asia Pacific Expansion

DataSnipper enters 2025 with significant global momentum — including a 53% increase in customer count in 2024, 6,715% turnover growth, and a US$1 billion valuation, cementing its position as one of Europe’s fastest-growing technology companies.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 March 2025 – DataSnipper, the intelligent automation platform for audit and finance, has appointed Siu Wei Lee as Sales Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, marking a key step in its global expansion. Siu Wei will lead DataSnipper’s growth across the region, building on its rapid momentum in Europe and the Americas.

Siu Wei Lee, Sales Director, Asia Pacific and Japan, DataSnipper

With over 20 years of experience spanning audit and technology, Siu Wei brings deep expertise as both an internal and external auditor, combined with a proven track record driving audit automation and digital transformation. Prior to joining DataSnipper, she led teams at PwC and Wolters Kluwer, delivering audit management and data analytics solutions to the APAC market.



DataSnipper expansion targets regional needs

Siu Wei’s appointment demonstrates DataSnipper’s deepening commitment to the Asia Pacific region, tailoring its technology and services increasingly to the specific needs of local customers. Her arrival comes as DataSnipper enters 2025 with significant global momentum — including a 53% increase in customer count in 2024, 6,715% turnover growth, and a US$1 billion valuation, cementing its position as one of Europe’s fastest-growing technology companies.

In APAC, audit and finance teams face an urgent need for smarter automation. In Singapore, the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority (ACRA), supported by the Ministry of Finance, established the Accountancy Workforce Review Committee to grow the number of professionals in the accounting sector — a challenge seen across the region. Combined with fragmented regulations and rising demand for transparent, efficient reporting, teams are actively seeking better ways to work.

DataSnipper’s platform already helps teams in the region – including Crowe, PwC, KPMG, and Grant Thornton – save thousands of hours per year automating extraction, cross-referencing, and validation of data directly within Excel, improving accuracy and audit quality.

At Moore Hong Kong, the audit team reduced annual report review times from 2.5 days to just minutes using DataSnipper’s tools. This kind of efficiency gain is critical for teams stretched thin by talent shortages and mounting regulatory pressure across the region.

Audit innovation in APAC’s fastest-growing markets

“As someone who’s spent 20 years in audit and finance, starting in external audit at PwC, I know the daily grind all too well,” said Siu Wei Lee, Sales Director, Asia Pacific and Japan at DataSnipper. “The document chase, the manual evidence hunts, the constant compliance pressure – I’ve been in those shoes. It’s exhausting. That’s why I’m so excited to lead DataSnipper in APAC. Our rapidly expanding team and customer localization will make sure we deliver exactly what firms here need, so they can finally shift from paperwork to real insights.”

Vidya Peters, CEO of DataSnipper said, “Bringing in Siu Wei, with her deep audit expertise and local knowledge, in addition to hiring a strong team of customer success and support experts around her, is a clear signal of our commitment to this region. We understand the challenges APAC firms face – from talent shortages to regulatory complexity – and we’re committed to delivering solutions that directly address these challenges.’’

Seamless automation for APAC: DataSnipper on Microsoft Azure

As further part of its global expansion, DataSnipper is listed in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, making it easier for APAC firms to seamlessly adopt the platform within their existing cloud infrastructures. “Listing on Azure Marketplace is a key milestone for DataSnipper’s global growth,” added Peters. “For our customers in Asia Pacific, it means smarter integration of automation into their existing systems without friction.”

About DataSnipper

DataSnipper is transforming data in the audit and finance industry. Founded in 2017, DataSnipper provides audit and finance teams with an intelligent automation platform to drastically increase the quality and efficiency of audit and finance procedures. DataSnipper is used by over 500,000 audit and finance professionals in 125+ countries and serves all four of the largest global auditing firms: Deloitte, Ernst & Young (EY), KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. DataSnipper is the fastest-growing tech company in the Netherlands and raised $100 million in Series B, led by Index Ventures at a $1 billion valuation.