FPG Fortune Prime Global – Awarded “Best Global Forex Broker” & “Best Trading Liquidity”

FPG Award Winning and Certificate

TOKYO, JAPAN / BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 March 2025 – In the highly competitive forex industry, FPG Fortune Prime Global (FPG) has stood out with its top-tier trading environment, razor-sharp spreads, and outstanding customer service. These strengths earned FPG the 2023 “Best Global Forex Broker” award from WikiFX. More recently, BrokersView recognized FPG with the 2024 “Best Trading Liquidity” award, further validating its position as a leader in deep liquidity and lightning-fast trade execution.

FPG offers cutting-edge trading platforms (MT4 & MT5) and runs a high-performance global server network, ensuring traders enjoy a seamless and efficient experience. By partnering with top-tier liquidity providers, FPG delivers ultra-low spreads, helping traders reduce costs. In addition, multi-jurisdictional regulatory oversight provides a secure and transparent trading environment.

With these advantages, FPG serves traders worldwide, helping them reach their financial goals. For more details, visit fortuneprime.com or contact us at support@fortuneprime.com.

About FPG Fortune Prime Global

Founded in 2011, FPG Fortune Prime Global has been a trusted name in financial trading for over a decade. The company has offices and business representatives across Australia, Thailand, Cyprus, Vietnam, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Europe, ensuring global coverage for its clients.

FPG is backed by the financial strength of FPG Capital Group, which operates in real estate development, construction, lending, trade & export, and logistics. With over 30 years of steady growth and innovation, the group provides a solid foundation for FPG’s expansion. This strong backing has helped FPG Fortune Prime Global become a top choice for traders worldwide.

