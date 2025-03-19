Live4Well Partners with Cathay to Offer Exciting Rewards—Experience the International Rugby Event

Complete in-app fitness training.

2.

Spend on sports and health-related purchases (HKD 2 = 1 Sweat Point).



Participants can also easily earn Sweat Points through the following methods:1.

Live4Well aims not just to create a health management platform but also to cultivate a win-win situation through the “earn rewards while exercising” concept. This encourages those who are less active to engage in regular exercise and helps them build positive habits.

Through effective content marketing and community building, we assist businesses with product promotion and help e-commerce platforms identify target audiences. Our “fitness-for-fitness” ecosystem aims to stimulate consumer spending, turning exercise into a digital asset that helps global businesses prosper and achieve seamless integration of virtual and physical experiences.