NJHealth NMN Ambassador Li Nan Xing Advocates Healthy Ageing

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 March 2025 – Acclaimed Singaporean actor and cultural iconis thriving in his new role as the face of, the cutting-edge healthy ageing supplement revolutionising the wellness industry in Singapore. Known for his enduring vitality and charisma, Li Nan Xing’s endorsement underscores the product’s efficacy and aligns with his personal commitment to maintaining vitality as he ages.

Li Nan Xing, often called the “King of Caldecott Hill,” is no stranger to the demands of a high-pressure lifestyle. At 60, he remains a beacon of health and resilience, and he credits NJHealth NMN 20000mg for helping him sustain his energy and well-being.

“As someone who believes in ageing gracefully while staying active, I was drawn to NJHealth NMN 20000mg for its science-backed benefits,” Li Nan Xing said.

“Since incorporating it into my daily routine, I’ve noticed a significant boost in my energy and focus. It’s a game-changer for anyone looking to maintain their vitality and zest for life.”

Empowering Singaporeans to Age Smarter – Unlocking the Science of Healthy Ageing

NJHealth NMN 20000mg is specially formulated with patented technology to boost NAD⁺ levels to support healthy ageing. Each capsule contains 200mg of NMN with a recommended dose of two capsules daily, or as recommended by healthcare professionals. Manufactured in Japan under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), the supplement is rigorously tested by third-party accredited labs for purity and quality.

Nicotinamide Mononucleotide (NMN)is a derivative of Vitamin B3 and a precursor of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a coenzyme essential for energy and cell function. NAD+ also supports sirtuins, which regulate metabolism and gene health. Since NAD+ declines with age, boosting its levels through NMN supports healthy cell function, increase energy levels, and promotes overall well-being.

NJHealth NMN 20000mg is now available online and at Guardian pharmacy outlets in Singapore. Visit www.njhealth.com.sg for product details and testimonials.

NJHealth

NJHealth is a new brand under Nin Jiom Group. NJHealth NMN 20000mg healthy ageing supplement is the first product under the new NJHealth brand name. Nin Jiom is an iconic name widely known in Asia. Founded in 1946, the pioneer in modern Chinese medicine is best known for Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa, a herbal cough syrup trusted for generations for its ability to nourish the lung, eliminate phlegm, relieve cough, soothe the throat and remove heat. The NJHealth brand has been created to showcase another side of the company, one that is more from a scientific and technological perspective. Singapore is the first market for its NMN 20000mg healthy ageing supplement which comes in 100-capsule bottles.