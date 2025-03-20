Fafrees unveils the F700 Series: Lightweight and Stylish City E-Bikes

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 March 2025 – Fafrees proudly presents the F700 Series, featuring the F700M and F700W —two premium city e-bikes designed for urban riders seeking efficiency, comfort, and modern aesthetics. Combining lightweight construction, intelligent features, and top-tier components, the F700 Series deliver a seamless and comfortable riding experience.

The Fafrees F700 Series is designed to make urban commuting effortless, efficient, and enjoyable, combining lightweight construction with intelligent power management for a seamless riding experience.

Ultra-Light Aluminum Frame – At just 19.5 kg, the high-quality aluminum frame makes maneuvering easy while ensuring durability and a sleek, modern aesthetic.

Hidden Long-Range Battery – The 36V 10Ah lithium battery delivers up to 100 km per charge, minimizing downtime with fast 4-hour charging for uninterrupted city rides.

Advanced Torque Sensor – Smart pedal assistance adjusts power output based on effort, ensuring smooth acceleration, improved efficiency, and a natural riding feel.

Ride with Confidence and Control

Shimano CUES 9-Speed Gearing: The Shimano CUES 9-speed system allows riders to smoothly adjust to different terrains, providing greater flexibility and control. Whether on steep inclines or flat roads, shifting gears is effortless and precise.

Hydraulic Disc Brakes: For enhanced safety, the F700 series are equipped with high-performance hydraulic disc brakes, delivering quick and responsive braking in all weather conditions.

Designed for Urban Mobility and Safety

Premium City Tires: Smooth and Secure

The Chaoyang 700×42C city tires are engineered for urban roads, providing excellent grip, stability, and comfort. Reflective stripes enhance visibility at night.

The Chaoyang 700×42C city tires are engineered for urban roads, providing excellent grip, stability, and comfort. Reflective stripes enhance visibility at night.

Featuring a StVZO-compliant front light and rear brake light, the F700M ensures maximum visibility and safety in low-light conditions.

Featuring a StVZO-compliant front light and rear brake light, the F700M ensures maximum visibility and safety in low-light conditions.

A thoughtfully designed VELO vintage saddle enhances long rides while adding a classic touch to the bike’s modern aesthetic.

The F700 Series are more than just an e-bike—it’s a smart, stylish, and powerful companion for modern city life. With its cutting-edge features, high-quality components, and sleek design, the F700M is a good choice for urban riders seeking comfort, convenience, and performance.

About Fafrees

Redefining Effortless Urban Mobility.

Fafrees is a forward-thinking electric bike brand dedicated to making everyday transportation simple, seamless, and enjoyable. With a strong focus on effortless riding, Fafrees designs e-bikes that integrate smoothly into modern lifestyles, prioritizing comfort, practicality, and reliability.