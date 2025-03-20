GEAR Industries’s Groundbreaking Success – A Historic Moment at IDEX 2025 – Hong Kong’s First Representative Shines On The Global Stage

World’s Lightest Ballistic Plate HPS-4 – Award Winning Design at IDEX Innovation Trail, Revolutionary Material Leads New Era in Security Sector



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 March 2025 – GEAR Industries Limited — a Hong Kong-based company specializing in tailored defence solutions. With a strong focus on leveraging proprietary materials, GEAR is at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to raising security and safety standards across various industries. With a team of experts from diverse fields, GEAR fosters a culture of interdisciplinary collaboration, driving breakthrough advancements in defensive gear. Like the intricate interlocking gears of a mechanism, GEAR’s unwavering aim is to synchronize endeavors and accelerate progress towards a future that is both safer and more secure.

GEAR Industries Takes the Global Stage by Storm — CEO Jeffery Wu Leads Team in Continuous Innovation, Creating a Stunning International Debut at IDEX 2025

GEAR made its debut at IDEX 2025, held in Abu Dhabi from February 17 to 21, 2025, marking a historic milestone as the first Hong Kong enterprise ever invited to participate in this prestigious event. At this year’s international defence exhibition, the HPS-4 Ballistic Hard Plate has been selected as one of the Top 20 Innovations for the IDEX Innovation Trail 2025. IDEX is a leading global event in the defence sector, showcasing cutting-edge defence technologies and facilitating cooperation among international defence entities. It attracts top industry leaders, decision-makers, and military personnel from around the world. Making a splash in its first exhibition participation not only highlights GEAR’s outstanding technical capabilities but also marks a significant milestone for Hong Kong enterprises showcasing innovative potential on the international stage.

Founded in 2019, GEAR‘s professional team has been dedicated to developing world-class security equipment through breakthrough research in materials engineering. They have created advanced protective solutions that meet clients’ specific requirements. Its revolutionary composite materials have been highly acclaimed for their exceptional performance and application flexibility. With an expanding product line and commitment to superior quality, GEAR has become a trusted long-term partner for security agencies and law enforcement units.

GearXFiber & InvXble – Revolutionary Composite Material

GearXFiber is a groundbreaking composite material developed by GEAR‘s expert team, specifically designed for enhanced performance in protective gear and defensive equipment. Meeting the highest international standards — such as NIJ, GA, VPAM, and STANAG — GearXFiber has achieved patented status as a world-class technology, ideal for military applications focused on protection and safety. Notably, it is one of the lightest materials on the market, offering exceptional customization flexibility.

GearXFiber Revolutionary Protective Equipment Series – Redefining International Ballistic Standards

GEAR Revolutionizes Protective Equipment Industry with Disruptive Material Technology

GEAR is transforming the protective equipment industry through innovative material technology. The ultra-lightweight HPS-4 Ballistic Hard Plate, recognized as award-winning innovation at IDEX 2025, stands as the lightest and thinnest ballistic plate available today. This ultra-light, multi-hit protective insert ensures exceptional ballistic performance against a wide range of bullets, having passed field tests and certifications for VPAM PM 6, NIJ 0101.01 Level IIIA, and GA 141-2010 Level 4. Weighing only about 500g and a thickness of 6mm and being buoyant, the HPS-4 redefines armor technology, providing maximum security without excess weight while allowing unmatched comfort and agility. Meanwhile, the advanced HPS-6 Ballistic Hard Plate is 33% lighter than similar products on the market. When paired with a bulletproof vest, it delivers exceptional performance, effectively withstanding multiple rounds of sniper fire while surpassing competitors in weight, thickness, and overall protection level against repeated shots, setting a new standard for armor performance.

In specialized equipment for special tactical units, GEAR‘s Knight Shield — a handheld ballistic tactical shield, is designed specifically for special forces and made of GearXFiber. It features four built-in light-speed lamps at eye level, each providing up to 10,000 lumens of illumination and strobe functionality. The irregular strobe mode is monitored by a program to ensure persistent and unadaptable neural disruption to the target. The Supreme Strike Shield is engineered specifically for special operations. Its unique polygonal design accommodates various shooting positions, ensuring adaptability in dynamic environments. Achieving the highest ballistic protection level (NIJ IV / GA6), it stands as a testament to resilience and effectiveness in the field.

For casual undercover operations, GEAR has unveiled the Gear Lite Concealable Vest, it’s one of the lightest and most comfortable options on the market. Weighing 1.5 kilograms, its ultra-lightweight design integrates seamlessly with everyday casual attire. This vest features an ergonomic design that offers ultimate discreet protection, wearing it feels like being invisible.

Driving Change and Elevating International Security Standards

GEAR leverages local resources and talent to build a thriving ecosystem, positioning Hong Kong as a global hub for innovative defence technology. Its equipment meets the highest international standards, with products undergoing rigorous testing and securing national certification for top performance and reliability in combat settings. Looking ahead, GEAR plans to expand its cooperation with international law enforcement agencies. The company aims to support operations with tailored protective gear, delivering solutions that meet industry-leading standards and enable agencies to excel amid evolving challenges.

