“Swimming Jewels” Nishikigoi – Niigata-bred Koi Wins Top Prize at Global Beauty Competition

Bekko Variety Also Takes Excellence Award, Headed for Popularity Among India’s Wealthy



TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 March 2025 – The 55th All Japan Nishikigoi Show was held in Tokyo from January 25 to 26, 2025, where a Niigata-bred koi fish won the overall top prize. A koi dealer who exports to India also took the Excellence Award in the Bekko variety category.

Left: Overall Champion “Showa-sanshoku,” Right: “Bekko” Excellence Award

Nishikigoi are vibrant ornamental fish born from Japanese tradition and are often called “swimming jewels” for their beauty. Since first appearing from a natural mutation over 200 years ago, selective breeding has produced over 150 varieties. Koi from Niigata Prefecture, the birthplace of Nishikigoi, are especially valued for their vivid colors and striking patterns.

Known internationally as “Koi” or “Nishikigoi,” these fish have gained global popularity in recent years, particularly in Europe, the US, and Asia. Demand is also growing in India, especially among wealthy enthusiasts.

The All Japan Nishikigoi Show is one of the world’s most prestigious koi competitions, where breeders and collectors from across the globe compete in beauty and quality. This year, a Niigata-bred koi was awarded the top prize out of 1,843 entries—an accomplishment worthy of being called the most beautiful koi in the world.

A dealer who sells Japanese koi primarily in India also received the Excellence Award for the Bekko variety. Award-winning koi often increase their value significantly, with individual fish sometimes fetching several hundred thousand rupees.

■ Bekko Excellence Award – Comment from Mr. Amila I Bandara (Sri Lanka)

Koi bred in Niigata are truly outstanding in their vivid coloration and pattern. It is essentially the holy land of Nishikigoi here. I’m honored that my koi received the Excellence Award in this prestigious competition. In India, where I sell koi, many wealthy individuals keep them in large ponds at their homes. While varieties like Kohaku, Taisho-sanshoku, and Showa-sanshoku are staples, unique patterns like Asagi and Bekko have also been gaining popularity among enthusiasts. I plan to continue expanding sales of high-quality Niigata-bred koi and further promote their beauty throughout India.

Photo, right: Mr. Amila I Bandara

Hashtag: #Niigataprefecture

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.