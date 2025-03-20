World Athletics Indoor Championships Enter ‘Nanjing Time’

Venue of the 2025 Nanjing World Athletics Indoor Championships – “Nanjing Cube”

NANJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 March 2025 – From March 21 to 23, the 2025 Nanjing World Athletics Indoor Championships will take place in the city. As China’s first hosting of the World Indoor Athletics Championships, this event follows the 2015 Beijing World Athletics Championships as another top-tier global track and field competition in China.

Taking the “Nanjing Cube” indoor athletics stadium as its core platform, Nanjing is leveraging international events to drive urban development. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies like Hawk-Eye systems and motion capture facilities, the stadium can host all 26 indoor track and field events. Data shows that Nanjing’s sports industry has reached a total scale of 131 billion yuan, with an added value of 41 billion yuan accounting for 2.3% of GDP. The city has gathered over 200 sports enterprises, including 87 in its sports technology park covering emerging sectors like smart wearables and sports rehabilitation. The integration of sports and cultural tourism receives over 1 million annual visitors.

Nanjing has established a “15-minute fitness circle” with 95% community sports park coverage and 3.2 square meters of sports space per capita – among the highest nationally. Innovating with a “One Festival Six Seasons” sports consumption model, the city distributed tens of millions of yuan in subsidies in 2024 to foster emerging sports like aviation sports and rowing. Through smart sports park initiatives and embedded pitch renovations, it hosts over 3,000 mass fitness events annually, creating an active mass fitness culture.

Building on Youth Olympic legacy, Nanjing Youth Olympic Sports Park has welcomed over 800,000 visitors and engaged 600 million online viewers. Collaborating with 12 international sports organizations through regular forums, the city is hosting nearly 600 elite athletes from 123 countries/regions in 2025 to promote athletics and enhance global reputation. Through event organization, venue operations, and brand building, Nanjing is transforming from “event host” to “sports innovation hub.”

Transitioning from historical capital to modern sports metropolis, Nanjing integrates cultural heritage with urban development through sports. By staging international competitions, promoting mass fitness, and upgrading sports industries, it continues to strengthen its “Innovative City, Beautiful Ancient Capital” brand, providing a model for high-quality urban sports development in the new era.

Hashtag: #worldathleticsindoochampionship

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.