Creating a New Paradigm for Healthy Living: Gree’s “Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home” Opens First Beijing Flagship Store

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Neswire – 21 March 2025 – On March 13, Gree’s “Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home” Capital Store officially opened in the core area of Beijing’s sub-center. This milestone not only represents a major upgrade to Gree’s offline retail network but also marks an innovative breakthrough in the healthy home-appliance sector. Through scenario-based experiences, data visualization, and intelligent interaction, Gree delivers a comprehensive showcase of its whole-home smart healthy-appliance lineup — offering consumers an unparalleled lifestyle experience.

The grand opening ceremony was livestreamed across multiple platforms — including Yangshipin, Douyin, and WeChat Channels — and attracted over 5.18 million viewers. Dong Mingzhu, Chairman and President of Gree Electric Appliances, remarked, “We warmly welcome friends from all walks of life to visit Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home. Gree has always been committed to providing consumers with high-quality home appliances, and this store embodies that commitment in its purest form. We place great importance on our retail footprint and will continue expanding to ensure consumers can easily enjoy Gree’s healthy, comfortable, and energy-efficient products and services.”

A Fresh Store Design Conveying the Philosophy of Health and Quality

Health is the foundation of a happy life and technology is its strongest ally. Responding to growing consumer demand for wellness, Gree’s first Beijing Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home store was designed around the core pillars of “Air-Water Quality-Nutrition.” Spanning 500 square meters, the store features five immersive experience zones — air conditioning, refrigeration, laundry, whole-home water purification, and small appliances — allowing visitors to fully experience the breadth of Gree’s ecosystem.

Leveraging an integrated online-to-offline traffic system, Gree seamlessly converts precise digital leads into deep in-store engagement and private-domain conversion, making healthy living more accessible than ever. In-store demonstrations include AI-driven dynamic temperature control and a “wind that doesn’t blow on you” airflow showcase, illustrating the balance between technology and wellbeing; water-purification visualizations, such as comparative TDS testing and heavy-metal adsorption demonstrations, that let visitors witness the purity revolution firsthand; and end-to-end technology demonstrations from fresh-flower refrigeration to Gree’s intelligent range-hood and cooktop suite, closing the loop from preservation to cooking.

Quality Appliances Made by Gree: Turning Trust into a Legacy of Quality

For more than 30 years, Gree has earned the reputation of producing the industry’s finest air conditioners. Today, under a diversified strategy, its product portfolio spans household and commercial HVAC, refrigerators, washing machines, water heaters, kitchen appliances, environmental devices, smart buildings, and smart-home solutions, realizing the transition from “Good Air Conditioners, Made by Gree” to “Good Appliances, Made by Gree.” To break the association of “Gree = air conditioners,” the new store format solidifies Gree’s identity as a whole-home appliance brand offering one-stop solutions.

The “Dong Mingzhu” trademark has been registered to Gree Electric Appliances since 2015 and is wholly owned by the company. At Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home, technology transcends cold specifications to become a warm guardian of everyday life. In 2025, Gree-branded refrigerators will launch nationwide, while the Jinghong brand continues expanding its lineup, further enriching Gree’s comprehensive appliance ecosystem.

Consumer-Centric Excellence in Service

Through scenario re-construction and channel innovation, Gree’s Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home transforms the abstract notion of “healthy living” into a tangible, participatory, and sustainable business ecosystem. Beyond product displays — spanning air conditioning, kitchen appliances, refrigeration, laundry, and more — the store includes a coffee lounge, interactive experience zones, and smart demonstration areas, creating a “family living room” that blends shopping, leisure, socializing, and sharing. Professional experience consultants provide personalized, empathetic service to meet each visitor’s unique needs.

Gree plans to open 3,000 Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home stores nationwide in 2025, further amplifying its brand influence. The Beijing flagship store exemplifies meticulous attention to detail and a steadfast commitment to delivering an exceptional consumer experience.

This strategic upgrade not only refreshes Gree’s brand image but also serves as a growth engine for its partners. Driven by technological innovation, Gree will continue introducing high-quality healthy home appliances, using immersive scenario-based experiences and warm, professional service, to ensure every visitor to Dong Mingzhu Healthy Home discovers a lifestyle where they can “breathe in freshness, savor pure water, and embrace a diet brimming with vitality.”

