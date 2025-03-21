IPRS elects new President and Council for 2025/27 term

Members of the Institute of Public Relations of Singapore Council 2025/27. Left to right: Serene Loo, Felicia Wee, Vanessa Wan, Cindy Lee, Koh Juat Muay, President Ross Gan (centre), Selvi R, Juliet Samraj, Jeanie Lee and Jini Pillai.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 March 2025 – The Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) unveiled its 2025/27 Council lineup at its 55Annual General Meeting & Election on March 14.

President: Ross Gan

Vice-President: Vanessa Wan

Honorary Treasurer: Cindy Lim

Honorary Secretary: Jini Pillai

Council member: Serene Loo

Council member: Jeanie Lee

Council member: Juliet Samaj

Council member: Kelvin Koh

Council member: Selvi R

Council member: Felicia Wee

Immediate Past President [2021-2025]: Koh Juat Muay

Communications and public affairs veteran Ross Gan is the new President of the IPRS for the 2025/27 term. Mr Gan is the Chief Communications Officer of Bitdeer Technologies Group, and has previously held senior leadership roles in Matrixport, Temasek and Huawei Technologies.

Says incoming IPRS President Ross Gan: “Each new Council stands on the shoulders of those who have come before. IPRS has benefitted from Juat’s stewardship mindset – working tirelessly alongside the Council to purposefully shape an IPRS that is future ready. To thrive as the centre of excellence for communication professionals, the operating realities of today’s industry practitioners must be adequately reflected in the value proposition of the IPRS. Having a good market fit will serve us well in our brave new world of disintermediation, fragmentation, fake news, online scams and generative AI.”

“From corporate boardrooms to philanthropic causes, the IPRS is standard bearer for the art and science of the communications discipline which is the undeniably lynchpin in navigating these secular trends to reinforce trust amongst stakeholders.”

Ross Gan will take over the baton from Immediate Past President Koh Juat Muay. Says Ms Koh: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve as President of the IPRS for two terms. The last four years has been a fulfilling journey of giving back to the Institute and industry that I love. My deepest thanks to my fellow Council members, members of IPRS and the Secretariat team for their immense help and support. My best wishes to the excellent new Council 2025/27. The future is bright for PR and the IPRS.”

About IPRS

IPRS, established in 1970 as a non-profit organisation, is the only accrediting body for Public Relations (PR) practitioners in Singapore. The Institute promotes excellence in the industry through knowledge exchange platforms and training programmes that are aligned with the many changes and developments in the practice of PR and Communications today.

IPRS has a growing membership consisting of professionals from diverse backgrounds in public relations, journalism, advertising, marketing, education and management – a factor that has contributed to the Institute’s strength and dynamism. There are ten Student Chapters with various tertiary institutions to create opportunities for communications students and IPRS members to share expertise and experiences.

The IPRS introduced the Biennial PRISM Awards (Public Relations In the Service of Mankind) in 1987 to recognise and reward excellence in PR and Communications in Singapore and regionally. The IPRS PRISM Summit was established in 2022 to further industry development and growth, and held biennially, alternating with the IPRS PRISM Awards. Together they present a community platform to lead and showcase the PR industry’s best in Singapore and the region.