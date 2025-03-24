Cathay expands lifestyle offerings in Southeast Asia with Mitsui Mall Group partnership in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 March 2025 – Premium travel lifestyle brand Cathay is strengthening its lifestyle presence in Southeast Asia through an exciting new partnership with Mitsui Mall Group in Kuala Lumpur. This collaboration opens up new ways for Cathay members to earn Asia Miles while shopping or dining at two popular retail hubs in Kuala Lumpur—Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang and Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport BBCC.

An elevated shopping experience with Asia Miles and limited-time rewards

Effective immediately, Cathay members can earn 1 Asia Mile for every RM5 spent at both malls and enjoy exclusive mall privileges to elevate their shopping experience. Miles earned can be used to redeem flights with over 20 airline partners, more than 10,000 lifestyle products on Cathay Shop, and exclusive rewards and experiences with any of Cathay’s 800 travel and lifestyle partners worldwide.

To celebrate this partnership, Cathay members can enjoy double miles (2 Asia Miles for every RM5 spent) on all eligible spending from now until 31 May 2025. Additionally, new Cathay members can earn up to 1,000 Asia Miles—they will receive 300 bonus miles upon sign-up, and additional 700 miles after their first transaction.



Exclusive mall privileges

In addition to boosting their miles, Cathay members can unlock exclusive privileges at both malls.

At Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport BBCC, all Cathay members can access the Tourist Privilege Card, unlocking instant discounts, special offers, and exclusive rewards by presenting their Cathay membership at the Ground Floor information counter. Members who spend a minimum of RM300[1] will receive an exclusive luggage tag as a special gift.

At Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang, Cathay members visiting Kuala Lumpur can register for a free Tourist Privilege Pass to enjoy additional discounts and privileges by presenting their passports at the information counter.

Cathay Regional General Manager for Southeast Asia Dominic Perret said, “At Cathay, we strive to seamlessly blend travel and lifestyle so that our members can earn miles through a variety of everyday activities, bringing them closer to their next flight, exclusive experience, or lifestyle reward. We are therefore delighted to partner with Mitsui Mall Group to offer our members even more ways to earn and redeem Asia Miles in Kuala Lumpur. In Southeast Asia, this marks another addition to our list of popular shopping malls where our members can earn rewards and enjoy exclusive privileges, alongside our existing partnership with Siam Piwat Group in Thailand.”

For more details, please visit Cathay’s website.



Cathay’s expanding shopping partner network

This collaboration further strengthens Cathay’s lifestyle ecosystem, allowing members to earn and redeem rewards beyond travel. Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport BBCC and Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang in Kuala Lumpur join Cathay’s lineup of other retail partners around the world, including:

Mitsui Outlet Park Taiwan (Taiwan, China)

(Taiwan, China) Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport Taichung (Taiwan, China)

(Taiwan, China) Mitsui Outlet Park (Japan)

(Japan) Lotte Duty Free Ginza (Japan)

(Japan) Siam Piwat Group (Thailand)

(Thailand) Shinsegae Duty Free (South Korea)

(South Korea) The Bicester Collection (Europe and China)

With this growing network, Cathay members can seamlessly turn their shopping experiences into rewarding journeys.

Beyond flights, Cathay’s travel lifestyle offerings consist of a host of complementary categories—holidays, shopping, dining, wellness and payment, designed to bring customers exciting offers, rewards, and experiences with hand-picked partners. Discover the Cathay lifestyle here.

[1] Terms and conditions apply.

Hashtag: #Cathay

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.