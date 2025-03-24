The first natural, responsible multi-generational skincare brand in Europe

Princess Madeleine: “Weleda is the ideal partner for developing products that nurture and protect children’s natural skin barrier. As a mother, I am mindful about the skincare products my family uses, making minLen a deeply personal project for me.”

Weleda CEO Tina Müller: “At a time when even young children are reaching for their mother’s retinol cream, we are introducing an alternative the whole family can use without hesitation. We are honoured to have realised this important project with Madeleine.”

First joint public appearance: 28 March 2025, Düsseldorf

ARLESHEIM, STOCKHOLM – Newsaktuell – 24 March 2025 – Weleda AG, the global leader in certified natural skincare and anthroposophic medicines, has partnered with Princess Madeleine – under her private name, Madeleine Bernadotte – to co-develop minLen, a new natural skincare brand. This marks her entry into the beauty industry as an entrepreneur.

Exceptional Partnership: Princess Madeleine and Weleda Launch New Skincare Brand, minLen. Left: Weleda CEO Tina Müller, Right: Princess Madeleine, Credit: Henning Ross

Through their collaboration, Madeleine Bernadotte and Weleda address a concerning social trend: children and young people are increasingly using skincare products with active ingredients unsuitable for their age. “As parents, we have a responsibility to help our children make mindful choices about skincare products,” says Madeleine Bernadotte. “I felt there was a need for a product line that not only prioritises safety but is also fun to use – made with natural ingredients, beautifully scented, and thoughtfully designed with appealing packaging for the whole family.”

The science-backed, family-friendly minLen skincare range offers exceptionally gentle, high-quality skincare, specially formulated for babies, children, and young adults. Made with natural ingredients and meeting the highest quality standards, the range has been created in close collaboration with leading experts in dermatology and natural medicine. As a mother of three, Madeleine Bernadotte understands the importance of using products specifically designed for children: “Children’s skin is delicate and requires the utmost care. That’s why Weleda is the perfect partner to create products that gently protect and strengthen their natural skin barrier.”

Tina Müller, CEO of Weleda, is thrilled about this exceptional partnership: “We are excited to have developed this new skincare line with someone as dedicated as Princess Madeleine. Her passion for this topic and her entrepreneurial spirit has inspired us from the start. The range aligns perfectly with Weleda’s primary mission: providing gentle, effective, and certified natural skincare that people around the world trust.”

Müller highlights the significance of this new joint brand as an age-appropriate alternative: “Inspired by social media, children and young people today increasingly use products that are completely unsuitable for their age, containing retinol and acids. minLen has the potential to set a new trend: 100% natural skincare that provides exceptionally gentle care and reliable protection, while redefining the fun of skincare. We combine the latest scientific insights with the power of nature to create high-quality care products for the whole family.” The minLen range harnesses the natural benefits of flax flower, wild blueberry, and sea buckthorn, known for their skin-nurturing properties.

Madeleine Bernadotte and Weleda have been working intensively on this new product family since January 2024. The brand name minLen is derived from Swedish and combines “my” (min) with “soft” (len). Len is also Princess Madeleine’s nickname.

minLen will be available from September 2025, initially in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Sweden – additional markets will follow. Targeted distribution will take place through Weleda web shops, perfumeries, flagship department stores, selected e-commerce platforms, and pharmacies in Sweden. The minLen product range – including face cream, shampoo & body wash, body lotion, lip balm, and body oil – will retail between approximately €10 and €30, with sunscreen products to be introduced for the 2026 season.

As part of the “The Art of Beauty & Health” summit, Madeleine Bernadotte and Weleda will officially launch their new brand minLen with a public presentation and a press conference on 28 March in Düsseldorf.Hashtag: #Weleda

About Weleda

Weleda AG is a Swiss public limited company with its headquarters in Arlesheim near Basel. Weleda is represented in over 50 countries and employs around 2,500 people. Weleda is the world’s leading manufacturer of certified natural cosmetics and anthroposophic pharmaceuticals. Weleda runs six gardens of its own using biodynamic cultivation methods and is particularly committed to biodiversity and healthy soils. Weleda is a certified B Corp.

More information about the Weleda Group can be found at www.weleda.com

Please note that we will address questions regarding the collaboration only during the press conference on 28 March 2025.