Fitness First is ready to feature Asia’s Biggest Group Fitness Festival Returns! TUFF 2025

Set to Take Over ICONSIAM Mall, Get Ready for the Ultimate Group Workout Experience – Tickets Available March 24, at Eventpop



BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 March 2025 – The Ultimate Fitness Force 2025 (TUFF 2025), Asia’s largest group fitness festival, is coming to TRUE ICON HALL, ICONSIAM, on June 7-8, 2025. Hosted by Fitness First Thailand in collaboration with ICONSIAM, and Les Mills Asia Pacific, this massive two-day event is set to welcome over 8,000 participants from across Asia and beyond.

Fitness First Thailand presents The Ultimate Fitness Force 2025, a premier fitness event on 7-8 June 2025 at True Icon Hall, ICONSIAM, uniting enthusiasts and top instructors for an unparalleled workout experience.

TUFF 2025 will redefine group fitness, bringing together high-energy workouts, world-class trainers, and an electrifying festival atmosphere. Whether you’re a seasoned fitness enthusiast or just starting your journey, this event promises an unparalleled fitness experience that blends movement, music, and motivation.

“TUFF 2025 is more than a fitness event – it’s a global fitness movement,” said Orawan Kleawpatinon, Head of Marketing at Evolution Wellness (Thailand) Co., Ltd. “With Fitness First, Les Mills, and ICONSIAM, we’re bringing together the region’s most passionate fitness communities for an unforgettable experience.”

What to Expect at TUFF 2025



The Biggest Les Mills Classes Lineup Ever – Featuring BODYPUMP, BODYCOMBAT, BODYJAM, RPM, LES MILLS DANCE, BODYBALANCE, and the debut of Les Mills Pilates! Total of 13 classes over 2 days.

Red Hot Dance Ignition by Fitness First – Mix of Pop, Hip-hop, House, Latin, Shuffle, K-Pop, and EDM with a sexy, feminine twist.

Global Superstar, Trainers and Presenters – the gathering of Les Mills trainers, presenters, and ambassadors walking legends including the top superstars from Thailand team.

Immersive Stage Production – Experience cutting-edge sound, lighting, and visuals.

– Experience cutting-edge sound, lighting, and visuals. HYROX Physical Fitness Test – A global fitness challenge designed for all levels.



“TUFF 2025 is set to be Asia’s most exhilarating fitness experience,” said Pairach Visessiriluk, Head of Tenant and Customer Experience Division, ICONSIAM Company Limited. “Bangkok is becoming a hub for global fitness events, and TUFF 2025 will further establish our city as the ultimate destination for wellness tourism.”

Tickets for TUFF 2025 will be available via Eventpop https://www.eventpop.me starting March 24, 2025. Standard class passes are priced at THB 900 per session, with premium options such as VIP front-row access and exclusive meet-and-greet sessions available. Discount for Fitness Trainers around the world is available too!

With a larger venue, world-class trainers, and a festival-like atmosphere, TUFF 2025 is set to be the most exhilarating group fitness event of the year.

