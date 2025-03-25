Anverio promotes sustainable film production and micro drama marketing to explore global markets

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 – The film and television industry is ushering in the dual changes of green production and short content marketing. As ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) standards become increasingly important in the global film and television industry, Anverio Green Production (hereinafter referred to as “Anverio”) adopts sustainable production technology to help film and television companies reduce their carbon footprint and costs, meanwhile improving their competitiveness. At the same time, Anverio is also actively promoting micro dramas to enter the global market, opening up new global development opportunities for brands and content creators.

The era of micro dramas has truly arrived. According to a recent report released by Tencent News, by the end of 2024, the development of micro dramas in Mainland China has been booming, with the market size soaring to RMB 50.44 billion (nearly USD 7 billion), surpassing the annual box office revenue of the film industry for the first time.

On the opening day of the recently concluded Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART), a seminar titled “From Content Licensing Experts on the Rising Trend of Vertical Micro Dramas to Legal Perspectives on Exporting Chinese Copyrights” was successfully held. Terence Hung, CEO of Anverio Green Production, Cassandra Yang, CEO of Risingjoy, Henry S. from Ho, Ho & Partners, and Jonathan Ho from Jebsen Insurance Brokers offered in-depth insights into this emerging trend full of business potential. Together with other industry experts, they discussed how sustainable production, branded short dramas, and content licensing can help film and television companies expand into international markets, while ensuring content production aligns with environmental standards and enhances commercial value.

In addition, Anverio Green Production also participated in this year’s FILMART, showcasing its latest achievements in sustainable production and green film solutions, and engaging with international buyers and potential partners to actively expand its footprint in the global green entertainment space.

Green production: Reduce costs and enhance brand value

Competition in the global film and television market is becoming increasingly fierce. Sustainable production not only means being environmentally friendly, but also is a key strategy for companies to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance brand influence. CEO of Anverio Terence Hung remarked, “Green production is not only a trend, but also the key to whether film and television companies can successfully enter the international market. Sustainable technology can reduce resource waste for film and television companies, improve brand reputation, and attract the attention of larger markets and investors. As global climate change becomes increasingly severe, countries are facing the challenge of finding a good balance between economic development and environmental protection. China has shouldered major responsibilities and obligations in addressing climate change. Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will strive to reach carbon peak before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Anverio’s sustainable production technology surely contributes to this ‘3060’ mission.”

The one-stop green production solution Anverio provides allows film and television companies to achieve efficient and low-carbon film and television production, and establish a more influential brand image in market competition in the forms of:

Cost reduction: Use sustainable energy to reduce energy consumption and reduce long-term production costs

Improving efficiency: Replace traditional real-scene construction with virtual production to reduce production time and material costs

Strengthen brand reputation: Implement waste reduction management, promote plastic-free and paperless production, and enhance ESG image

Local production team to support localization of global content

Anverio’s local production team not only provides original production for the Hong Kong and Asian markets, but also assists in the localization and adaptation of overseas film and television content to ensure that the content meets the needs of local culture, language and market. The support includes:

Original content production: Ensure that the production of film and television works meet the tastes of local audiences

Localization of global production: Assist international film and television companies in localized adaptations

ESG standard production: Ensure that international film and television works meet environmental protection production standards when they are launched

“The global film and television market is becoming increasingly diversified, and successful film and television content must meet the needs of the local market. We use local production teams to help brands and film and television companies localize their content,” Hung believes.

Brand integration into micro-drama to create market buzz and consumer attention

Micro dramas are not only a new trend, but have also become an important strategy for brand marketing, allowing companies to naturally integrate brand messages into micro dramas to increase consumer attention. The dramas allow brands to:

Create market noise: Make the brand a part of the content and increase topicality through story situations and character creation

Enhancing consumer resonance: Allow brand information to penetrate into consumers’ daily entertainment content in a more natural way

Enhance interaction and participation: Micro dramas can interact with the audience on social platforms

Content licensing and IP copyright protection

As micro dramas and film and television content move toward the global market, content licensing and intellectual property (“IP”) protection have become important links that film and television companies can no longer ignore. Anverio ensures that when companies publish content in the global market, they have complete copyright protection and risk management, and comply with relevant regulatory requirements in various markets.

About Anverio

Anverio is a sustainability-focused consultancy driven by a passion for creating lasting social impact. We partner with organizations to navigate sustainability challenges while ensuring the well-being of the next generation. By focusing on progress, responsibility, and long-term value, we empower businesses and communities to drive meaningful change, building a future where social impact and environmental care go hand in hand.

