SWISS REJU Ranks Number 1 in “Sunday More Beauty 100 Award”, Breaking Record with 8 Major Wins

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2025 – Luxury beauty brand SWISS REJU is Hong Kong’s No.1 Best Body Slimming and Contouring Provider, according to Sunday More Beauty 100 Award Annual Rankings. This honour is particularly meaningful, as it is the 8th consecutive award won by the brand, after major recognitions from HK01, Cosmopolitan, JESSICA etc. The latest winning streak reflects a strong and consistent record of exceptional service and satisfactory body contouring outcomes SWISS REJU provides.

Each year, Sunday More’s Beauty 100 Award evaluates brands based on verified customer feedback, real expert panel evaluation, and a robust editorial review process. Earning a place on this competitive and prestigious list is a testament to the quality and efficacy of SWISS REJU’s signature body contouring treatment K-Lipolysis. More 100 Awards are presented across a wide selection of categories, from beauty products to slimming services, and only established brands with excellent reputation are eligible to compete.

“We are delighted to commence the year in such a positive manner, we are incredibly honored to be recognised in this prestigious award. Thank you Sunday More for rewarding us as the No.1 Best Body Contouring Treatment!” says the spokesperson of SWISS REJU.



SWISS REJU is dedicated to delivering FDA and European CE approved beauty solutions, aiming to meet the growing demand of aesthetic medical services in Hong Kong. This year, the brand is introducing international superstar BTL EXION to Hong Kong clients. Designed by BTL Industries, one of the world’s major manufacturers of medical equipments, BTL EXION is an A.I. empowered medical platform which is clinically proven to increase hyaluronic acid by +224%, collagen by +47%, and elastin by +50%. This latest addition to SWISS REJU’s signature body contouring treatment “K-Lipolysis” with BTL EXION, elevates body contouring results to a whole new level.

BTL EXION’s Patented Monopolar RF combined with Targeted Ultrasound (TUS), is a powerful dual energy output system, enables SWISS REJU’s fat-reducing treatment with latest artificial intelligence. The patented technology has been clinically proven to increase hyaluronic acid by +224%, collagen by +47%, and elastin by +50%.

On top of the latest international sensations BTL EXION and Winback, SWISS REJU is also bringing cutting edge beauty technologies from leading manufacturers from all over the world. Highlights include:

ATP Lipo X, a dual RF/Ultrasound terminal which can increase cellular power ATP generation, making it a multipurpose platform that improves not only body shape but overall wellness.

Smartlux Laser, a new type of laser recommended by dermatologists in Hollywood to help their celebrity clients robustly increase collagen generation.

Yaman Queen Lift, a patented skin firming and face contouring energy platform from Japan.

“We are very excited to be part of the Sunday More Beauty Awards and we look forward to helping our clients to enhance their beauty outcomes.” said the spokesperson for SWISS REJU.

