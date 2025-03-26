Great World Residences unveils new name and brand identity

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Neswire – 26 March 2025 – Great World Residences, formerly known as Great World Serviced Apartments, proudly announces its new name and refreshed brand identity, marking more than 25 years of providing exceptional serviced residential living. At the heart of this transformation is a comprehensive refurbishment of its apartments and facilities, including a brand-new pickleball court set to open in Q2 this year, further elevating the living experience for its residents.

Great World Residences’ new tagline – Discover your world within ours, invites residents to integrate their unique lifestyles into its expansive and welcoming environs, reflecting its commitment to provide an esteemed living space where personal and communal worlds coexist harmoniously.

“This brand refresh embodies our dedication to creating a home that resonates with our residents’ aspirations and lifestyles,” says Darren Cher, Senior General Manager of Great World Residences. “We are excited to welcome guests into this new chapter of Great World Residences, where warmth, sophistication, and connection define everyday living.”

Unparalleled connectivity and convenience in the heart of Singapore

Centrally located in the prime River Valley precinct next to Great World shopping mall, Great World Residences offers easy access to a myriad of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, as well as the city’s business hubs, embassies and hip lifestyle enclaves such as Robertson Quay and Clarke Quay.

With Great World MRT station just a 3-minute walk away, residents can enjoy quick and direct links to Singapore’s premier Orchard Road retail belt and the Central Business District, all within a 10-minute subway ride on the Thomson-East Coast line.

Inspiring abodes for every lifestyle

Residents have everything they need and more to feel right at home at Great World Residences, which boasts a wide selection of 1 to 4-bedroom residences designed to suit various lifestyle needs. Elegantly furnished with a contemporary appeal, its spacious layouts span 74 to 204sqm to accommodate travellers, executives, couples, families, and even pet lovers with their fur kids. All of its 304 residences come fully-equipped, coupled with thoughtful family-friendly touches such as complimentary high chairs, cots and children’s cutlery available upon request.

Residents enjoy access to extensive recreational facilities such as a swimming pool, 24-hour gymnasium, Jacuzzi, basketball and tennis courts and a steam room, as well as indoor and outdoor playgrounds for the little ones. The property also has a lounge with workstations and meeting rooms, and provides housekeeping and guest services to ensure a seamless and comfortable stay.

To learn more about Great World Residences and its offerings, visit stay.greatworld.com.sg.

For reservations, please email apartments@greatworld.com.sg or call +65 6722 7000.

Please follow us on Facebook and Instagram: @staygwr

For the publication of images, please indicate Copyright ©Great World Residences.

Hashtag: #GreatWorldResidences

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.