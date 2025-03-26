Insulation Material Y-Warm: A New Era of Thin and Light Winter Apparels

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 March 2025 – Even after over a hundred years of application of thermal insulation materials in construction and other industry, this application in textile has been facing challenge. Y-Warm, a new soft insulation material invented by Beijing MatrixTech Technologies Co., Ltd. after eight years efforts, has conquered this challenge due to its extremely low thermal conductivity comparable to aerogel and applicable properties, such as moisture-permeable, quick-drying and antimicrobial. Y-Warm has passed the European Union’s SVHC safety test, which is a safety guarantee for application in textile and garment. This application has filled the gap of thermal insulation materials in textile by offering light and less-bulky solution to the market.

According to Feipeng Zhong, CTO of Beijing MatrixTech Technologies Co., Ltd., this is an unprecedented application in winter apparels, which has achieved the equal low thermal insulation like aerogel while overcoming the physical incompatibility of aerosols for specific applications. This break-through is only realized after thousands of experiments and denial of countless possibilities. A layer of Y-Warm with thickness of 0.7 mm filled between the fabrics and lining of the garment, functionalizes as a layer of effective insulation through the dramatic reduction of heat transfer between cold air and human body. The high performance and multi-functionality of physical insulation of Y-Warm replaces the bloated history of winter apparels.

Next to the high performance of Y-Warm, the significant reduction in material consumption also adds to the superiority of Y-Warm. A similar insulating effect can be achieved by using Y-Warm, which is only a quarter of the weight of a well-known brand of material. The products applied with Y-Warm process the most critical criteria in warm-keeping: the best insulation effect, thinnest, lightest and most sustainable. Y-Warm has been applied in a variety of areas including gloves, outdoor and medical products. An international patent has been granted for this revolutionary invention.

For more information about the material, please visit website: http://www.y-warm.com

Contact: Mr. Zhong

Tel: +86 400-127-6188

Hashtag: #BeijingMatrixTechnologies #Y-Warm

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.