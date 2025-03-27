Leng Aik Engineering Launches Advanced DfMA Factory For Prefab MEP Systems

Developed with the support of Building and Construction Authority (“BCA”) and A*STAR Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (“A*STAR SIMTech”), the factory utilises automation, robotics and AR technologies to improve quality control, efficiency, safety and accuracy.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 March 2025 – Leng Aik Engineering Pte Ltd (“LAE”), a wholly owned subsidiary of EXEO Global Pte Ltd, the global headquarters of Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market listed EXEO Group, Inc. has just launched an Advanced Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (“DfMA”) Factory for Prefabricated Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing (“Prefab MEP”) Systems today.

Official Launch Photo – From L to R: Mr Kimura Setsuya, MD of Leng Aik Engineering, Mr Kelvin Wong, CEO of Building and Construction Authority, Assoc Prof Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development, H.E. Ishikawa Hiroshi, Ambassador to Singapore from Japan, Mr Funabashi Tetsuya, President & CEO of EXEO Group, Inc and Mr Imaizumi Fumitoshi, Group CEO of EXEO Global

The factory, located on the 4th floor of LAE’s Soon Lee Road premises, aims to transform traditional MEP processes into a seamless, efficient, and technology-driven workflow, replacing labour-intensive, on-site construction with digitally optimised, factory-controlled manufacturing.

Uniting Japanese Engineering Excellence with Singapore’s Innovation and Expertise

LAE has been a trusted name in the industry for over 20 years, specialising in Electrical, Plumbing & Sanitary, and Integrated Building Services for maintenance and system upgrades. Since its acquisition by EXEO Group, Inc. in 2018, the company has been building upon its strong technical expertise and capabilities, pursuing excellence in its engineering skills and driving innovation to meet the constantly evolving demands of the industry.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the built environment sector suffered greatly due to its heavy reliance on foreign labour. In its resolve to find ways to counter future pandemics, the team led by Mr Kimura Setsuya, Managing Director of LAE, was introduced to DfMA methods and studied it intensively, before embarking on the journey to invest in the development of the Advanced DfMA Factory.

Mr Kimura Setsuya, Managing Director of LAE shared, “The Singapore Government’s forward-looking initiatives outlined in the refreshed Built Environment Industry Transformation Map (BE ITM)) and its support in helping firms adopt DfMA technologies inspired us to take the leap forward to transform our business. We’re proud to launch our Advanced DfMA Factory today, and hope that this will help benefit and drive continued innovation and transformation of the industry.”

With the strong support from BCA, LAE successfully received Productivity Innovation Project (“PIP”) funding approval for the DfMA factory project in July 2024 and kickstarted its development.

Mr Kelvin Wong, CEO of BCA, shared, “I would like to congratulate EXEO Global and Leng Aik Engineering on the opening of their new Prefabricated Mechanical, Electrical & Plumbing (Prefab MEP) facility. The adoption of Robotics and Automation (R&A) and Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD) to enhance the fabrication and installation processes of Prefab MEP modules will improve production efficiency and quality. We look forward to more built environment firms leveraging R&A and IDD to boost productivity.”

Through the development journey, LAE worked closely with A*STAR SIMTech on recommendations to integrate technology tools and equipment into the factory floor and workflow. For example, A*STAR SIMTech conducted a comprehensive automation assessment using value stream mapping and process flow analysis, to identify opportunities for robotic and automated solutions. These insights enabled LAE to deploy solutions that optimise factory operations and meet production capacity goals.

A Technology-Driven Approach to MEP

At the Advanced DfMA Factory, LAE leverages Integrated Digital Delivery (IDD) technologies to create a seamless, end-to-end digital workflow, ensuring greater efficiency, and real-time workflow monitoring throughout the modular construction and installation lifecycle.

The factory aims to provide its clients with One-Stop Prefab MEP Solutions using tools such as robotic welding, laser cutting, AR-driven inspection and automation to ensure the delivery of high-precision modules to the built environment sector.

The factory’s motto “Innovation and Kaizen” reflects its resolve to continue to explore new technologies and initiatives with A*STAR SIMTech, to ensure that it continually adopts modern and innovative construction methodologies and equipment that meet the needs of the ever-evolving industry.

For more information on LAE’s Prefab MEP solutions, please reach out to lae@lengaik.com

Hashtag: #LengAik #EXEO #EXEOGlobal

https://www.lengaik.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/exeo-global/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Leng Aik Engineering Pte Ltd

Leng Aik Engineering has been a trusted name in the industry for over 20 years, specialising in Electrical, Plumbing & Sanitary, and Integrated Building Services for maintenance and system upgrades. With a strong foundation in technical expertise and a forward-looking approach, the company has expanded its capabilities to meet the evolving demands of the industry.

Leng Aik Engineering is a wholly owned subsidiary of EXEO Global Pte Ltd, the global headquarters for international business for Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market listed EXEO Group, Inc.

For more information on Leng Aik Engineering, please visit www.leng-aik.com

About EXEO Global Pte Ltd

EXEO Global Pte Ltd is global headquarters for international business for Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market listed EXEO Group, Inc, facilitating the operational and strategic management of overseas subsidiaries for the Group outside of Japan.

It’s parent company, EXEO Group, Inc is a key member of the Information & Telecommunications Engineering Association of Japan (ITEA) in Japan and currently employs more than 17,000 staff worldwide.

EXEO Global’s primary business is in Managed IT services and the company currently has subsidiaries in the space of M&E engineering services and ICT Infrastructure running operations globally. EXEO Global also continually invests in new businesses and technologies that complement the offerings of the Group’s companies.

For more information on EXEO Global, please visit www.exeo-global.com

For more information on EXEO Group, Inc., please visit www.exeo.co.jp/en