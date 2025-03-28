Baidu’s Apollo Go Enters Strategic Partnership with Dubai RTA to Deploy Robotaxis in Dubai

The first 100 Apollo Go autonomous vehicles to be deployed in Dubai by the end of 2025, with no less than 1,000 to be deployed over the next three years

This marks a major milestone in Apollo Go’s international expansion, after it was granted the very first autonomous vehicle pilot license in Hong Kong

BEIJING, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) today announced that its autonomous ride-hailing platform, Apollo Go, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai to launch autonomous driving testing and services in the city. This marks Apollo Go’s first international fleet deployment outside of mainland China and Hong Kong, and its first entry into the Middle East.

As part of the agreement, Apollo Go will deploy 100 fully autonomous vehicles in urban Dubai by the end of 2025, using its 6th-generation, purpose-built RT6 robotaxi, with plans to scale the fleet to no fewer than 1,000 by 2028.

“We see strong synergy between our mission and Dubai‘s ambitious vision for autonomous transportation,” said Yunpeng Wang, Corporate Vice President of Baidu and President of Baidu’s Intelligent Driving Group. “It is a privilege to partner with the RTA and support its goal of making 25% of the city’s transportation autonomous by 2030. With Apollo Go’s proven success in China and Baidu’s cutting-edge expertise in AI and autonomous driving, we are excited to introduce safe, efficient, and sustainable autonomous mobility solutions to the region.”

Over the past few years, Dubai has emerged as a pioneer in the global autonomous driving space, with the RTA actively promoting the technology’s commercial application. Through this partnership, Apollo Go will share technical, operational, and regulatory expertise gained from years of deployment across major Chinese cities. This includes its large-scale deployment in Wuhan — a city of over 10 million people — which served as a key technical and operational proving ground. All tests and services will be conducted in line with Dubai‘s local laws and adapted for regional needs to ensure seamless localized operation.

The collaboration aims to integrate autonomous ride-hailing into Dubai‘s broader transportation ecosystem, offering enhanced mobility services for residents and contributing to the city’s intelligent infrastructure goals.

Apollo Go’s deployment will begin directly in the heart of Dubai, where a complex urban traffic environment will test the maturity and stability of its autonomous driving system. Having achieved over 150 million kilometers of safe driving and provided more than 10 million rides to the public, Apollo Go stands as one of the world’s largest autonomous ride-hailing platforms.

The RT6 model, purposefully built for driverless mobility, features enhanced reliability, exceptional comfort and an intuitive design, providing a refined and optimized autonomous vehicle experience for users. With the RTA partnership, Apollo Go plans to bring this same level of service to Dubai — and beyond — in partnership with local authorities.

The announcement of the collaboration came one month after Robin Li, co-founder and CEO of Baidu, attended the World Governments Summit in Dubai in February 2025 and met with local leaders. The agreement with the RTA underscores the UAE government’s strong trust and support for Apollo Go’s technology and vision.

This partnership is the latest milestone in Apollo Go’s global expansion, after it was granted the first autonomous driving test licenses in Hong Kong in November 2024, Apollo Go’s first entry into a right-hand-drive market. Having begun testing in Hong Kong, Apollo Go has now chosen Dubai as the first official international market outside China to deploy a fleet as the company rapidly expands its global footprint.

As Apollo Go continues to scale internationally, the company remains committed to delivering safe, green, and intelligent mobility services in collaboration with global partners to drive the future of urban transportation — making cities smarter, more connected, and ready for the autonomous era.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu’s mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under “BIDU” and HKEX under “9888.” One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.