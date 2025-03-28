DOVER, Del., March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Butterfork, a brand known for its commitment to precision and performance, has officially launched the Purest Series of kitchen knives. This new collection blends exceptional functionality with a refined, sleek design, ideal for both professional chefs and passionate home cooks. The Purest Series promises to elevate the culinary experience, offering knives that combine unmatched precision, durability, and style for the modern kitchen.



Butterfork Launches the Purest Series: The Kitchen Knives Redefining Precision, Durability, and Style

Uncompromising Quality: CATRA-Tested Performance

The knives in the Purest Series have undergone rigorous testing by the Cutlery and Allied Trades Research Association (CATRA), the global leader in cutlery performance evaluation. With an Excellent rating in both initial sharpness and wear resistance, these knives have been proven to stay sharper and perform longer than many alternatives on the market. The third-party certification from CATRA provides chefs and home cooks with the assurance that these knives will continue to perform at their highest level for years to come.

The Essential Kitchen Set: Four Purpose-Built Knives

The Purest Series features four knives, each designed with specific culinary tasks in mind:

Chef’s Knife: This all-purpose knife is ideal for everything from chopping vegetables to slicing meat. It provides exceptional precision and comfort for both professional chefs and home cooks alike.

Bread Knife: The serrated edge of this knife glides effortlessly through crusty loaves of bread, ensuring clean, even slices without crushing delicate pastries.

Nakiri Knife: Inspired by Japanese craftsmanship, this knife is designed specifically for vegetable preparation. Its wide, flat blade offers superior control for chopping, dicing, and slicing, making it a top choice for vegetable-centric dishes.

Paring Knife: Perfect for intricate tasks such as peeling, trimming, and coring, this knife allows chefs to handle delicate ingredients with precision.

Crafted for Precision: Butterfork-S Steel

Each knife in the Purest Series is crafted from Butterfork-S, a proprietary high-carbon stainless steel developed for ultimate performance. The steel’s unique blend of carbon, chromium, and other elements ensures that these knives retain their sharp edge 2.78x longer than standard knives. In addition to its impressive edge retention, the Butterfork-S steel also offers enhanced corrosion resistance, ensuring that these knives stay sharp and durable even with heavy use.

Elegant Customization for Every Chef

In addition to their performance, the knives in the Purest Series offer customizable handles in six vibrant colors. Whether one prefers a classic black handle or a Yellow statement, Butterfork allows each chef to personalize their knife set, ensuring that their tools reflect their unique style.

Durable and Reliable

Built to withstand the demands of both professional kitchens and home cooking environments, the Purest Series knives are designed for durability and reliability. Their robust construction, combined with easy maintenance, ensures that these knives will remain an essential tool in any kitchen for years to come.

About Butterfork

Founded in 2024, Butterfork is committed to revolutionizing the kitchenware industry by merging cutting-edge design with exceptional quality. With over 25 years of experience in the craft of kitchen knives, Butterfork is dedicated to delivering products that combine innovation, form, and function to meet the needs of chefs and home cooks alike.

Take Action Today

The Purest Series is available now. Discover the ultimate fusion of style, precision, and durability by visiting www.butterfork.com. Follow Butterfork on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube for the latest updates and exclusive offers. Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your kitchen with the finest tools available.

Media Contact:

info@butterfork.com

caroline@butterfork.com