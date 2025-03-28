Cambodia Leadership Review Launches Second Edition of ’50 International Voices’ for 2025: Recognizing Leaders Shaping the Kingdom’s Growth

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cambodia Investment Review, in partnership with the International Business Chamber of Cambodia, has officially launched the Cambodia Leadership Review – 50 International Voices 2025. Now in its second edition, the publication highlights 50 of the most influential international business leaders and innovators contributing to Cambodia’s dynamic economic landscape.

Following the success of the inaugural edition in 2024, this year’s Leadership Review showcases individuals who continue to drive growth, investment, and innovation across a wide range of sectors, including banking, finance, real estate, education, technology, manufacturing, and consulting. Each leader was selected for their outstanding professional contributions, leadership qualities, and efforts to enhance Cambodia’s international business environment.

Visionary Leadership And Industry Collaboration Remains Critical

Cambodia is forecast to achieve economic growth of between 5.8% and 6.2% in 2025, driven by its young population, growing middle class, and increasing foreign direct investment. As the Kingdom pushes towards its 2030 target of achieving upper-middle-income status, the need for visionary leadership and industry collaboration remains critical.

The Cambodia Leadership Review also reflects the growing importance of personal branding and influence, recognizing that today’s business leaders are not only driving results within their organizations but are also shaping broader conversations around industry development and social impact.

Harrison White, Editor of the Cambodia Leadership Review, commented: “This second edition continues to celebrate the diversity, expertise, and leadership of Cambodia’s international business community. These 50 voices represent a snapshot of the individuals shaping the country’s economic future, inspiring the next generation, and ensuring Cambodia remains an attractive destination for global investment.”

50 International Voices for 2025 (Alphabetical Order by First Name)

Andy Hewson – Managing Director, Heineken Cambodia Antoine Fontaine – Partner, Anant Law Firm Arnaud Darc – Chairman, THALIAS Group Ashley Irving – Principal, ACE Cambodia Askhat Azhikhanov – CEO, ABA Bank Blaise Kilian – Co-Director, SOSORO Museum Benilda Fernando – Director, PwC Cambodia Casey Barnett – President, CamEd Business School Cécile Dahome – Founder & CEO, Sevea Consulting Clint O’Connell – Partner, DFDL Cambodia Cyril Girot – Managing Director, Cambodia Airports Dalton Wong – Chairman, Speedwind Daniel Simon – Managing Director, Rosewood Phnom Penh Darren O’Shaughnessy – Country Manager, Hongkong Land Limited Dinah Kumar – Country Chair, TotalEnergies Cambodia Emily Yu – Chair, Canadian Chamber of Commerce Cambodia Ermine De-Rose Norodom – Founder, Shanty Town Spirit Evangeline Liu – General Manager, Jardine Schindler Cambodia Han Kyung Tae – Managing Director, Yuanta Securities (Cambodia) Hugh Darwell – Managing Director, Acclime Cambodia James Roberts – Partner, KPMG Cambodia Jason Harrison – Co-Founder & GM, Intercare Hospital Jay Cohen – Partner, Tilleke & Gibbins Cambodia Jonathan Goldsmid – CEO, IAAC Cambodia Katherine McLean – Executive Director, International Business Chamber Cambodia (IBC) Manu Rajan – Division CEO, Wing Cambodia Matt Rendall – Managing Director, Sok Siphana & Associates Max Thornton – Co-Founder & Chairman, Satori Giants | Co-Host, Rising Giants Podcast Michael Tan – CEO, Aquarii BD Cambodia Ong Ming Teck – CEO/Executive Director, Cambodian Public Bank Pablo Alonso Caprile – Co-Founder & CFO, iCare Group Parth Borkotoky – Founder & CEO, Azaylla Paul Clements – Chairman, International Business Chamber Cambodia (IBC) Pauline Tan – CEO, Sing-Specialists Medical Centre Ratana Phurik-Callebaut – Board Director, Private Sector & ACLEDA University Chair Raymond Sia – CEO, Canadia Bank Ross Wheble – Country Head, Knight Frank Cambodia Simon Perkins – CEO, Cellcard & Ezecom Soreasmey Ke Bin – Founder & CEO, Confluences Stephen Higgins – Co-Founder & MD, Mekong Strategic Capital Sven Callebaut – Co-Founder Concorde / MoC Advisor Tao Guangyao – CEO, Huawei Technologies Cambodia Teong Hoon Ong – Director, Phillip Bank Thierry Tea – Vice President, OCIC | Vice Chairman, Federation of Cambodian Startups Thomas O’Sullivan – CEO, Realestate.com.kh Thomas Schings – General Manager, Royal Group Funds Tom Edwards – Co-Founder, Mad Monkey Hostels Trevor Sworn – Chair, Cambodian Institute of Directors (Cam-IoD) Vernon Little – General Manager, Imperial Brands Cambodia Ziad Shatara – CEO, Smart Axiata

Download the Full Cambodia Leadership Review 2025

The full Cambodia Leadership Review – 50 International Voices 2025 publication is now available for free download, providing exclusive insights, expert commentary, and profiles of all 50 leaders.

To down the full PDF click here. https://cambodiainvestmentreview.com/2025/03/25/cambodia-leadership-review-top50-2025/