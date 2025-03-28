24 C
Vientiane
Saturday, March 29, 2025
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

Cambodia Leadership Review Launches Second Edition of ’50 International Voices’ for 2025: Recognizing Leaders Shaping the Kingdom’s Growth

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cambodia Investment Review, in partnership with the International Business Chamber of Cambodia, has officially launched the Cambodia Leadership Review – 50 International Voices 2025. Now in its second edition, the publication highlights 50 of the most influential international business leaders and innovators contributing to Cambodia’s dynamic economic landscape.

Following the success of the inaugural edition in 2024, this year’s Leadership Review showcases individuals who continue to drive growth, investment, and innovation across a wide range of sectors, including banking, finance, real estate, education, technology, manufacturing, and consulting. Each leader was selected for their outstanding professional contributions, leadership qualities, and efforts to enhance Cambodia’s international business environment.

Visionary Leadership And Industry Collaboration Remains Critical

Cambodia is forecast to achieve economic growth of between 5.8% and 6.2% in 2025, driven by its young population, growing middle class, and increasing foreign direct investment. As the Kingdom pushes towards its 2030 target of achieving upper-middle-income status, the need for visionary leadership and industry collaboration remains critical.

The Cambodia Leadership Review also reflects the growing importance of personal branding and influence, recognizing that today’s business leaders are not only driving results within their organizations but are also shaping broader conversations around industry development and social impact.

Harrison White, Editor of the Cambodia Leadership Review, commented: “This second edition continues to celebrate the diversity, expertise, and leadership of Cambodia’s international business community. These 50 voices represent a snapshot of the individuals shaping the country’s economic future, inspiring the next generation, and ensuring Cambodia remains an attractive destination for global investment.”

50 International Voices for 2025 (Alphabetical Order by First Name)

  1. Andy Hewson – Managing Director, Heineken Cambodia
  2. Antoine Fontaine – Partner, Anant Law Firm
  3. Arnaud Darc – Chairman, THALIAS Group
  4. Ashley Irving – Principal, ACE Cambodia
  5. Askhat Azhikhanov – CEO, ABA Bank
  6. Blaise Kilian – Co-Director, SOSORO Museum
  7. Benilda Fernando – Director, PwC Cambodia
  8. Casey Barnett – President, CamEd Business School
  9. Cécile Dahome – Founder & CEO, Sevea Consulting
  10. Clint O’Connell – Partner, DFDL Cambodia
  11. Cyril Girot – Managing Director, Cambodia Airports
  12. Dalton Wong – Chairman, Speedwind
  13. Daniel Simon – Managing Director, Rosewood Phnom Penh
  14. Darren O’Shaughnessy – Country Manager, Hongkong Land Limited
  15. Dinah Kumar – Country Chair, TotalEnergies Cambodia
  16. Emily Yu – Chair, Canadian Chamber of Commerce Cambodia
  17. Ermine De-Rose Norodom – Founder, Shanty Town Spirit
  18. Evangeline Liu – General Manager, Jardine Schindler Cambodia
  19. Han Kyung Tae – Managing Director, Yuanta Securities (Cambodia)
  20. Hugh Darwell – Managing Director, Acclime Cambodia
  21. James Roberts – Partner, KPMG Cambodia
  22. Jason Harrison – Co-Founder & GM, Intercare Hospital
  23. Jay Cohen – Partner, Tilleke & Gibbins Cambodia
  24. Jonathan Goldsmid – CEO, IAAC Cambodia
  25. Katherine McLean – Executive Director, International Business Chamber Cambodia (IBC)
  26. Manu Rajan – Division CEO, Wing Cambodia
  27. Matt Rendall – Managing Director, Sok Siphana & Associates
  28. Max Thornton – Co-Founder & Chairman, Satori Giants | Co-Host, Rising Giants Podcast
  29. Michael Tan – CEO, Aquarii BD Cambodia
  30. Ong Ming Teck – CEO/Executive Director, Cambodian Public Bank
  31. Pablo Alonso Caprile – Co-Founder & CFO, iCare Group
  32. Parth Borkotoky – Founder & CEO, Azaylla
  33. Paul Clements – Chairman, International Business Chamber Cambodia (IBC)
  34. Pauline Tan – CEO, Sing-Specialists Medical Centre
  35. Ratana Phurik-Callebaut – Board Director, Private Sector & ACLEDA University Chair
  36. Raymond Sia – CEO, Canadia Bank
  37. Ross Wheble – Country Head, Knight Frank Cambodia
  38. Simon Perkins – CEO, Cellcard & Ezecom
  39. Soreasmey Ke Bin – Founder & CEO, Confluences
  40. Stephen Higgins – Co-Founder & MD, Mekong Strategic Capital
  41. Sven Callebaut – Co-Founder Concorde / MoC Advisor
  42. Tao Guangyao – CEO, Huawei Technologies Cambodia
  43. Teong Hoon Ong – Director, Phillip Bank
  44. Thierry Tea – Vice President, OCIC | Vice Chairman, Federation of Cambodian Startups
  45. Thomas O’Sullivan – CEO, Realestate.com.kh
  46. Thomas Schings – General Manager, Royal Group Funds
  47. Tom Edwards – Co-Founder, Mad Monkey Hostels
  48. Trevor Sworn – Chair, Cambodian Institute of Directors (Cam-IoD)
  49. Vernon Little – General Manager, Imperial Brands Cambodia
  50. Ziad Shatara – CEO, Smart Axiata

Download the Full Cambodia Leadership Review 2025

The full Cambodia Leadership Review – 50 International Voices 2025 publication is now available for free download, providing exclusive insights, expert commentary, and profiles of all 50 leaders.

To down the full PDF click here. https://cambodiainvestmentreview.com/2025/03/25/cambodia-leadership-review-top50-2025/

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com