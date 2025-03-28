Farmmi, Inc. Announces Grand Opening of New Warehouse in New Jersey

LISHUI, China, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FAMI) today announced the official opening of its brand-new warehouse located in New Jersey, USA on March 27, 2025. The facility covers approximately 49,800 square feet and marks a significant expansion of the Company’s logistics and warehousing operations on the U.S. East Coast, reinforcing Farmmi’s strategic presence in the American market.

The new logistics hub, operated by Farmmi’s U.S. subsidiary, Farmmi USA Inc., is located on Randolph Road in Somerset, New Jersey. This expansion will substantially enhance the Company’s warehousing capabilities, streamline logistics operations, and significantly reduce shipping costs for customer orders in the Eastern U.S., while also shortening delivery times.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Chairwoman and CEO of Farmmi, commented:

“As an agricultural products supplier and distribution logistics services provider, we are dedicated to optimizing our distribution network to better serve our growing customer base with high-quality products. The official launch of our New Jersey facility not only strengthens Farmmi’s competitiveness in the U.S. market but also further improves our operational efficiency and supports our long-term strategic goals.”

About Farmmi, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Farmmi, Inc. (Nasdaq: FAMI) is an agricultural products supplier, processor and logistics service provider, with a focus on edible mushrooms (including shiitake and wood ear mushrooms) and other agricultural products. The Company distributes high-quality agricultural goods to the global market primarily through its established distribution channels. For more information, please visit the Farmmi official website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Such offers may only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company’s future growth prospects are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: our ability to secure financing on favorable terms, customer order fulfillment, earnings volatility, exchange rate fluctuations, our ability to manage growth, the ability to generate revenue from business expansion and acquisitions, our ability to attract and retain qualified professionals, customer concentration, segment concentration, and other factors affecting the general economic conditions of the industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov . Farmmi may also make additional forward-looking statements from time to time in written or oral form, including in filings with the SEC and in reports to shareholders. Please note that all forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Farmmi, Inc.

Investor Relations

Tel: +86-0578-82612876

ir@farmmi.com