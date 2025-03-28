FLSUN Shines at RAPID+TCT 2025, 10th Anniversary Great Benefit!

From April 8-10, 2025, RAPID+TCT will grandly kick off at Huntington Place in Detroit. FLSUN（Booth 1925）will make a major appearance with its ultra-high-speed 3D printing solutions.

DETROIT, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FLSUN has long specialized in delta 3D printing tech. It’s dedicated to making ultra-high-speed printers and setting global standards. After years of growth, it’s well-regarded in over 150 countries and regions, with its delta models leading the industry in export volume.

At this exhibition, FLSUN will showcase its star models, the S1 Pro and T1 Pro with ‘Triple speed, Triple Reward’. KOCs and KOLs will present for live streaming, come and join us to win exclusive commemorative gifts.

Currently, FLSUN’s ultra-high-speed 3D printing technology has been deeply integrated into various fields, and it is the first choice product for more than 100,000 makers, 3D printing entrepreneurs, and 3D printing farmers. In addition, FLSUN has revealed that it will release a new ultra-high-speed personal intelligent manufacturing product in August, continuing the excellent performance of ultra-high-speed printing and unlocking more possibilities for creativity and manufacturing. Stay tuned!

CONTACT: service@flsun3d.com