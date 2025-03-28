DUBAI, UAE, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC) is set to launch a special pilot edition in Bali from April 10 to 13, 2025. Exclusively sponsored by Bybit, the event marks CCCC’s official debut in Asia Pacific and will center on the theme: Build Crypto Ark, Bit by Bit.

Hosted in one of Asia’s most iconic destinations, CCCC Bali 2025 will bring together around 150 top crypto content creators in Asia Pacific. Alongside them, five prominent speakers will deliver insights into creator growth, audience conversion, and sustainable monetization in the Web3 space. This exclusive, two-day experience will unite some of the biggest names in crypto, content creation, and blockchain for a high-energy, invite-only gathering packed with expert insights, networking, and entertainment.



From Dubai to Bali: Crypto Content Creator Campus Continues to Empower the Crypto Content Ecosystem

High-profile crypto influencers and key opinion leaders are expected to attend, including RTA, Head of Trading at RTA Business School; Gong Youchai, co-founder of ANGELAB Quantitative and Blackwater Holding; and MoMo, a leading on-chain arbitrage trader. Other well-known figures with massive online followings — such as Phyrex, BITWU, and Little Penguin — will also share their expertise and engage with the community.

“Following the successful CCCC Dubai 2024, we’re thrilled to extend our vision to the vibrant Asia-Pacific crypto community – a place bursting with energy, ambition, and an insatiable appetite for crypto knowledge,” said Phoebe Peng, Managing Director of CCCC. “This upcoming event will foster collaboration and equip content creators with creativity to monetize their passion.”

Bali was chosen as the launchpad for CCCC’s APAC debut not only for its vibrant crypto community, but also for its unique blend of natural beauty and cultural richness — a perfect backdrop to inspire creativity, collaboration, and meaningful storytelling. CCCC aims to empower Asia-Pacific creators in a setting that fuels both imagination and impact.

About Crypto Content Creator Campus (CCCC)

CCCC is a team of industry experts and visionaries committed to shaping the future of content creation within the Web3 and crypto sphere. Driven by a shared passion for creating a high-value community, we’ve curated a campus that promises an experience unlike any other.

For more details about CCCC, please visit: https://www.cccc.buzz/

For inquiries, please contact: hello@cccc.buzz

