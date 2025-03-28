“One Earth Summit” 2025 Held Successfully Hong Kong Fully Leverages Its Role as an International Financial Center and Leader in Green Finance

Laying a Solid Foundation for the Development of ESG Investment and Green Innovation

Calling for Global Collaboration Among Governments, Businesses, and Philanthropic Organizations to Effectively Address Climate Change

Over 300 Influential Leaders and Change-makers Gather in Hong Kong to Plan the Path Forward for a Sustainable Future

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 March 2025 – The “One Earth Summit,” hosted by the Institute of Sustainability and Technology and co-organized with the One Earth Alliance and the Giving to Amplify Earth Action (GAEA) initiative launched by the World Economic Forum, was held today at the Regala Skycity Hotel.

The theme of the forum was “Driving Systemic Change Towards a Sustainable Future through Impact Investment and Technological Innovation.” The event attracted over 300 influential leaders and change-makers from various sectors including finance, startups, foundations, media, civil society organizations, and academia from around the world, focusing on dialogue aimed at actionable solutions to respond to global population growth.

In his speech, Mr Paul Chan Mo-po, Financial Secretary, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region stated, “As an international financial center and a leader in green finance, Hong Kong can help bridge the funding gap for green projects. Hong Kong’s issuance of green bonds has ranked first in the Asian market for seven consecutive years, with a market share reaching approximately 45% last year. At the same time, Hong Kong is seeking innovative financing solutions, such as tokenized green bonds and infrastructure financing securitization, to attract new investors. Hong Kong is committed to achieving carbon neutrality before 2050, focusing on three major strategies: zero-carbon power generation, green buildings, and sustainable transportation, as well as waste reduction. Global measures to tackle climate change create new business opportunities in burgeoning markets for green products and services. The budget announced earlier this month includes the establishment of a GreenTech Hub, which will accommodate 200 technology firms and serve as a nexus for public-private partnerships and international collaboration, with hopes that more private capital will drive green technology development and build a prosperous ecosystem. Additionally, artificial intelligence has widespread applications in sustainable development, emphasizing the government’s recognition of the significant potential of incorporating AI into the green ecosystem, designating it as a core industry.”

Professor Poman Lo, Chair of One Earth Summit Board of Advisory, Founder of Institute of Sustainability and Technology; Vice Chairman of Regal Hotels Group, remarked in her welcoming speech, “, We are a massive hub of human capital, talent, and innovation. Asia can surely play a pivotal role in leading the global net zero transition. One Earth Summit is part of the major transformation underway to bring Hong Kong closer to our ambition of being an international hub for sustainable finance and green innovation.”

Additionally, Mr Rob Van Riet, Senior Special Adviser to Managing Board, World Economic Forum, and Mrs Amy Lo, Chairman of UBS Global Wealth Management Asia, Head and Chief Executive, UBS Hong Kong, also delivered speeches on the future of sustainable technology and finance before the official start of the forum.

During the forum, speakers focused on three major topics, including:

Buildings and Transportation: Exploring the future development of green buildings and smart transportation;

Energy Transition: Sharing the latest technologies and investment opportunities in renewable energy and energy IoT;

Food and Water Resources: Analyzing global strategies for sustainable management of food and water resources.

For more event information, please visit the forum’s website: www.oneearthsummit.org/

Hashtag: #InstituteofSustainabilityandTechnology #OneEarthSummit

