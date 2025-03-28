RoboSense Launches AC1: The All-in-One AI-Powered Robotic Vision Platform

SHENZHEN, China, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — RoboSense (2498.HK), a pioneering AI-driven robotics technology company, has announced the launch of AC1, the first product in its groundbreaking Active Camera series, along with the AI-Ready ecosystem, providing an all-in-one solution for robotic perception development. Mark Qiu, CEO of RoboSense, introduced the new product, detailing its design philosophy, technological innovations, usage, and application scenarios for developers.



The AC1 and AI-Ready Ecosystem Launch Event Replay: https://youtu.be/xPrQ-28o1Nw

As the inaugural product in the Active Camera series, AC1 pioneers the Spatiotemporal fusion of three core sensors: LiDAR, camera, and IMU. This hardware-level data integration enables the seamless combination of depth information, visual semantics, and motion pose. With an ultra-wide fusion perception FOV of 120° x 60° (a 70% improvement over conventional 3D cameras), an extended detection range of up to 70 meters (with precise detection of low-reflectivity objects with 10% reflectance at 20 meters), and a Stable ranging accuracy of 3cm@1sigma, the single device is capable of meeting all the robotic needs for obstacle avoidance, mapping, and localization, allowing developers to focus on core functionality development without the challenges of multi-sensor stacking, calibration, and data conflicts.

The AI-Ready ecosystem provides developers with basic software tools and open-source algorithms, including the AC Studio all-in-one toolkit, which eliminates the need for redundant development efforts. The open-source SDK includes a full suite of tools covering drivers, data acquisition, and fusion algorithms, while the accompanying algorithm library supports advanced technologies such as SLAM, semantic segmentation, and 3D Gaussian splatting, all optimized for mainstream AI computing platforms.

With the AI-Ready ecosystem, AC1 is designed for diverse applications that require the fusion of depth, color, and motion posture information. Developers can leverage AC1 for humanoid robots, drones, digital twin environments, 3D scanning, environmental monitoring, and bulk material tracking. The device also holds significant potential for autonomous driving, industrial robotics, and home robotics.

RoboSense has launched a dedicated developer portal on its official website, where developers can apply for AC1 trials. The product will soon be available for online purchase via the RoboSense official store, making it accessible to developers worldwide. Stay tuned for in-depth insights on AC1 and the AI-Ready ecosystem by following RoboSense.

Missed the event? Watch the AC1 and AI-Ready Ecosystem launch replay here: https://youtu.be/xPrQ-28o1Nw.

About RoboSense

RoboSense (2498.HK), founded in 2014, is an AI-driven robotic technology company that supplies advanced and reliable incremental components and solutions for the robotic industry. The company is committed to “become a global leader in robotic technology platforms,” and its mission is “Safer world, Smarter life.” Based on its research and development of humanoid robot technologies, RoboSense is developing and providing advanced mobility and manipulation components and solutions for robots. In the rapidly growing intelligent robotic market, RoboSense is serving over 2,600 customers across robotic and other industries in more than 40 countries and regions worldwide by offering incremental components and solutions (as of Q3 2024).