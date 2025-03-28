The Future of Oil: Market Trends, Risks, and Trading Potential with Octa Broker

​



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Neswire – 28 March 2025 – As of March 2025, Brent crude oil prices have experienced fluctuations: its price traded between $68.30 and slightly above $73 per barrel. This volatility reflects evolving macroeconomic factors and geopolitical dynamics. OPEC+ has announced plans to gradually increase oil production starting in April 2025, aiming to unwind 2.2 million barrels per day of previous cuts over an 18-month period. Despite global efforts to transition towards renewable energy sources, oil continues to play a pivotal role in the global economy. Octa Broker, a broker with globally recognised licenses, discusses the potential attractiveness of investments in oil in 2025 and the risks to consider.

Oil Price Forecasts for 2025: Expert Predictions

Oil can become a lucrative trade option in 2025. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects Brent crude oil prices to average $74 per barrel in 2025 and decline to $68 per barrel in 2026. Pickering Energy Partners’ Chief Investment Officer, Dan Pickering, expects oil prices to range between $65 and $75 per barrel in 2025 amid ongoing supply tightness and geopolitical risks.

According to Kar Yong Ang, financial market analyst at Octa Broker, oil remains a core asset for traders looking to hedge against inflation and geopolitical risk. He says that ‘Oil‘s price movements in 2025 will be shaped by supply-side decisions from OPEC+ and the geopolitical landscape. Traders should be prepared for volatility but also recognise the potential for trading opportunities in these market conditions.’ Global oil demand is projected to rise by 1.4 million barrels per day in 2025, driven by strong air travel and automotive demand. However, economic uncertainties, including tariff disputes and potential recession fears, have introduced near-term instability in the oil market.

Factors Affecting Oil Prices

Geopolitical tensions continue to be a leading force in the oil market. The current political tension and conflict in the principal areas of oil production can affect supply chains. Despite tensions simmering in the Middle East, strong global oil supply is keeping prices from shooting spectacularly.

OPEC+ remains the world’s dominant oil supplier, recently indicating a willingness to increase production—an outlook that can put pressure on prices. But non-OPEC producers, particularly U.S. shale firms, are significant as well. While U.S. production remains robust, its growth rate has slowed compared to recent years.

On the demand side, China remains the largest crude oil consumer, but its slowing economy is making the sector apprehensive about future demand. India, on its part, is continuing to exhibit healthy demand, underpinning market stability, while the U.S. is contributing to potential headwinds powered by tariff-related economic pressure. These supply-side-leading dynamics will play out with demand-side uncertainty and set the trajectory of the petroleum market over the next few months.

Oil Investment Potential in 2025 and Associated Risks

Oil has historically been a trusted inflation hedge, but in 2025 its direction is not at all obvious. The market is being pulled in two opposite directions by a mix of economic and geopolitical pressures, each with the power to move prices a lot.

On the downside, the spectre of a worldwide economic slowdown threatens the market. New tariffs and increasing trade tensions have the power to sap demand and therefore pull oil prices lower. Crude can plummet sharply if it turns for the worse, and a full-fledged recession sets in. Meanwhile, Middle East instability is building, and with Iran becoming increasingly involved, the risk of supply disruptions is increasing. If it escalates further, oil can come back hard.

OPEC has also complicated matters. The cartel has been increasing production, expecting demand to rise as well, but there is a very real chance that they overestimated. When demand doesn’t rise as much as hoped, the market is in an oversupply situation, and prices will be falling again.

And then there is the longer-term transformation. The worldwide push towards renewables is slowly reshaping energy markets, and while the transition won’t be instantaneous, it’s already tightening the screws on oil demand. Prices might not react in the near term, but the handwriting is on the wall.

Meanwhile, U.S. shale, once the biggest wild card in global oil supply, is no longer the unstoppable force that it was. Production is still robust, but growth has slowed, and most believe that the industry has already peaked. That is one reason that can potentially keep prices underpinned in the long term.

Weak demand forecasts by China were one of the key drivers of oil prices in 2024. In 2025 political tensions might give rise to supply shocks resulting in surprise price peaks, making oil a good option as a short-term trade. In the long term, the asset price may remain relatively stable or even decrease, as expected by the experts.

However, traders must balance risks before they invest, even in the short term. Oil prices are highly sensitive to geopolitical tensions, which may usher in unexpected price swings. Recessions in large economies, particularly China, may dampen demand, while the global shift towards alternative energy sources is a long-term threat to the supremacy of oil. In addition, overproduction by the oil-producing nations may result in lower prices and render it unprofitable for investors.

The Role of Oil in the Global Energy Transition

Oil companies are still expanding their portfolios into renewable energy investments, showing heightened interest in sustainability. Investment in clean energy by oil and gas companies rose to approximately USD 30 billion in 2023, which accounts for less than 4% of their overall capital expenditure. Notably, over 60% of this investment came from just four major companies: Equinor, TotalEnergies, Shell, and BP, highlighting that a small group of industry leaders are spearheading the transition. This push into wind, solar, and hydrogen investments, alongside continued oil production, provides new opportunities for traders to diversify their portfolios with both conventional energy assets and new renewables.

Practical Recommendations for Traders and Investors

To successfully trade the oil market in 2025, investors and traders can consider the following tips:

Stay Informed on Market Fundamentals. For example, follow news regarding the key drivers of oil prices. To track oil prices effectively, focus on primary short-term influences. Geopolitical threats, especially in Ukraine and the Middle East, are sudden market changes. Central bank forecasts and interest rate manoeuvres influence demand macroeconomically. Political steps — tariffs, and sanctions — affect prices as well. Additionally, track EIA stockpile reports, also IEA and OPEC bulletins. These reports offer valuable insights into global energy supply and demand dynamics, allowing for a more comprehensive understanding of market trends and potential price fluctuations. Utilise Diverse Trading Instruments like ETFs or CFDs. The latter allows traders to speculate on the future movement of oil prices without having to own the underlying commodity, hence requiring smaller investments. ​ Implement Robust Risk Management Strategies. Due to the high volatility of oil markets, effective risk management must be employed. This includes stop-loss orders, take-profits, portfolio diversification, and position sizing, which is advised not to exceed 1-2% of capital per trade.

2025 oil markets are a complex mix of risk and opportunity. Macro drivers such as world economic growth patterns and the pace towards renewables will drive medium- and long-term demand curves, but geopolitical tensions and supply-side pressures can underpin high price levels. Those who enter the market with a sophisticated research strategy — balancing fundamental and technical factors — will be well-equipped to navigate this changing landscape.

Oil companies’ ability to make renewable investments alongside traditional energy production highlights the sector’s ongoing development. Short-term volatility can be leveraged for tactical gains by traders, but long-term investors must ride the structural adjustments that are likely to define the industry for the next two decades. Good risk management, continuous market studies, and diversification in exposure will remain the keys to success as the energy sector evolves.

Disclaimer: Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision

