Toss Reports Records Revenue of 2 Trillion KRW and First Full-Year Net Profit in 2024

In full year 2024, achieved ₩1,956 billion in consolidated revenue and ₩91 billion in operating profit

Strong performance across all business segments, driven by user growth and engagement on the Superapp — now focused on profitable growth

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Viva Republica, the operator of financial Superapp “Toss,” announced its financial results for the full year 2024, reporting record-high revenue on a consolidated basis, while also achieving first-ever annual net profit in its history.

Consolidated revenue was ₩1,956 billion, up 43% year-over-year. The growth was driven by an expanding user base and its increasing engagement on the Superapp, as well as strong performance across all Consumer services, including Toss Pay, Ads, Trading, Financial Marketplace, and E-commerce. Under its Superapp strategy, Toss continues to offer competitive products across all business segments, generating strong synergy among products. Leveraging its platform-based business model, Toss was also able to rapidly accelerate the growth of its business customer count across advertisers, merchants, sellers, financial institutions, and more.

Consolidated operating profit came in at ₩91 billion and net profit at ₩21 billion, marking the company’s first full-year of net profitability. This was driven by increased contribution of high-margin Consumer services, as well as the operating leverage Toss has built over the years — a key characteristic it will continue to benefit from as its platform business scales.

As of the end of 2024, the number of Monthly Active Users (MAU) on the Toss Superapp reached 25 million (based on WiseApp data), representing a 29% increase year-over-year. The expanding user base led to higher user engagement across all key Consumer services.

On a standalone basis, Toss recorded ₩587 billion in revenue—which represents a strong year-over-year growth of 75%. It posted operating profit of ₩12 billion and net profit of ₩48 billion — achieving its first-ever full-year net profit on a standalone basis.

“Our achievements this year are a result of the priority shift towards monetization of our platform business. Toss has now structurally transitioned into a stable business generating recurring profit.” said SG Lee, CEO of Toss. “Well rounded growth across all business segments and expanding user base have created a two sided growth flywheel, laying the foundation for profitable growth. We’ve just begun our journey in driving financial growth with business customers and going forward, we will continue to focus on both growth and profitability through user-centric product innovation and platform expansion.”