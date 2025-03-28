Trinasolar develops world’s first 800W+ tandem module, ushering in a new era

CHANGZHOU, China, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has announced that it has developed the world’s first industrial-standard solar PV module delivering over 800W of maximum power. The 3.1m2 module, produced with 210mmx105mm perovskite/silicon tandem solar cells, has achieved peak power output of 808W, certified by the global testing, inspection and certifying body TÜV SÜD.

“This is a monumental breakthrough for perovskite/silicon tandem solar modules and a key milestone in PV technology,” said Gao Jifan, Chairman and CEO of Trinasolar.

“The successful development of the world’s first 808W perovskite/silicon tandem solar module with a 210mm industrial-standard size is a significant step toward the industrialization of tandem modules. This achievement also reinforces Trinasolar’s leadership in PV innovation.”

As conventional silicon-based solar cell efficiency nears its theoretical limit, high-efficiency tandem cells have attracted increasing attention. Perovskite tandem technology has the potential to exceed these limitations, with theoretical efficiencies reaching up to 43%. As a transformative solution for next-generation solar energy, perovskite/silicon tandem technology is poised to become the new industry standard, signaling a historic shift from silicon-based solar cells to tandem solar cells and ushering in a new era of sustainable development.

Trinasolar invests substantially in research and development, and over 10 years has been a pioneer in perovskite tandem cell technology. In collaboration with universities including Nanjing University, Jiangsu province and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the company has led numerous national research projects in this domain. The company has filed 331 patents related to tandem technology and has significantly improved conversion efficiency through advances in perovskite bulk doping, interface engineering and composite layer design. This work has laid the foundation for the industrialization of perovskite/silicon tandem modules.

Trinasolar, committed to its mission of “Solar Energy for All”, will continue to drive energy transition through technological innovation, contributing to a more sustainable and net-zero future.