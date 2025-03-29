Accelerating Connectivity in the Asia-Pacific: ADC Submarine Cable Empowers the Digital Future

HONG KONG, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On March 24, the launch ceremony of ADC Submarine Cable’s commissioning was successfully held at the Everbright Centre in Hong Kong. The event brought together over a hundred distinguished guests, including prominent figures from the political and business sectors, industry experts, and representatives from leading media organizations.

The ADC Submarine Cable project is jointly constructed by China Telecom, China Unicom, Singapore Telecom, Japan’s SoftBank, TATA Communications, Vietnam’s VIETTEL, Thailand’s NT, and the Philippines’ PLDT. As the only international submarine cable initiative launched in the Asia-Pacific region over the past nine years, it boasts the highest system transmission capacity and the largest number of fiber pairs in the region. Spanning 9,988 kilometers, the ADC Submarine Cable links mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, and multiple other countries and regions across the Asia-Pacific. Designed with an open cable architecture and cutting-edge high-capacity optical transmission technology, it features a per-fiber pair design capacity exceeding 20 Tb/s, with a total system capacity surpassing 160 Tb/s. By offering diverse routing options, the ADC Submarine Cable significantly strengthens network resilience and stability across the Asia-Pacific, reinforcing the region’s digital infrastructure.

At the event, Prof. Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, the Government of HKSAR, emphasized that as a key gateway for the country’s opening-up, Hong Kong will fully harness its unique advantages under the “one country, two systems” framework. Leveraging its strategic roles as a “super connector” and “super value-adder,” Hong Kong aims to facilitate the global expansion of mainland enterprises while attracting international businesses. The Hong Kong SAR Government remains committed to enhancing the innovation and technology ecosystem through institutional innovation, policy coordination, and international collaboration. He encouraged industry leaders, including China Telecom, to embrace national and SAR government initiatives, capitalize on the opportunities presented by the digital economy, and intensify R&D efforts to drive breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, big data, and other frontier technologies. At the same time, he expressed confidence that more enterprises would actively contribute to Hong Kong’s innovation and technology landscape, fostering an open and inclusive ecosystem and reinforcing the city’s position as a globally influential hub for technological advancement.

Ms. Liu Ying, Executive Vice President of China Telecommunications Corporation Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “China Telecom”), indicated that the official launch of the ADC Submarine Cable marks a significant milestone in international cooperation. This achievement not only reaffirms China Telecom’s long-standing commitment to its global expansion strategy, cloud-network integration, and digital transformation but also ushers in a new era of collaboration with global partners to drive technological progress and shared prosperity. She also highlighted that China Telecom’s international business will continue to leverage Hong Kong as a strategic hub, dedicated to fostering a more open and collaborative ecosystem, advancing digital technology innovation, and accelerating the growth of the digital economy. The company remains committed to delivering more efficient, secure, and intelligent communication services to global users while working with industry partners to build a dynamic, inclusive, and mutually beneficial digital landscape.

As one of the organizers of the ADC Submarine Cable project, Mr. Yin Jin, CEO of China Telecom Global introduced that the ADC Submarine Cable will add over 50 Tb/s of bandwidth capacity to the Asia-Pacific region, supporting the exponential growth in data demand driven by artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and cloud computing. By offering a high-speed and resilient submarine communication network, the project not only enhances international telecommunications cooperation but also plays a vital role in fostering the high-quality development of the digital economy. In alignment with Hong Kong’s vision of becoming an International Innovation and Technology Hub, China Telecom Global is accelerating the development of major infrastructure projects, including the Tseung Kwan O Data Center, the Chung Hom Kok Cable Landing Station, and the New Eurasia and New Asia-Pacific submarine cables. The company is also strengthening its R&D capabilities through the establishment of AI and cybersecurity innovation centers, reinforcing its long-term commitment to driving technological progress and contributing to Hong Kong’s continued prosperity.

As the backbone of the global internet, submarine cables serve as a vital lifeline for international data transmission. In the future, China Telecom will collaborate with major global operators to continuously promote more submarine cable construction projects, further reinforcing the infrastructure that underpins 5G, AI, and digital technologies. By enhancing global connectivity, the company aims to accelerate the digital transformation landscape and contribute to the high-quality advancement of the digital economy.