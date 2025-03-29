Agentic AI and Scalable Enterprise Integration Catalyse AI Industry Growth

Top 10 AI growth opportunities to drive innovation, efficiency, and responsible AI development

LONDON, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Artificial Intelligence (AI) is set to revolutionise industries in 2025, with emerging technologies such as Agentic AI, MLOps platforms, and foundational models driving unprecedented advancements in automation, efficiency, and ethical AI governance. As businesses accelerate their digital transformation, AI is becoming a cornerstone of enterprise applications, reshaping customer experience (CX), operational efficiency, and IT infrastructure.

Frost & Sullivan has unveiled its top 10 AI growth opportunities for 2025 in a recent report, highlighting the increasing democratisation of AI access, enterprise readiness for AI adoption, and the growing demand for low-code development platforms, AI-driven automation, and digital infrastructure investments.

Enterprise AI Adoption and Growth Opportunities in 2025

As AI capabilities rapidly evolve, businesses are increasingly investing in AI to drive value creation and strategic differentiation. However, organisational challenges, data readiness issues, and the need for seamless integration with existing infrastructure continue to hinder large-scale adoption.

A recent Frost & Sullivan survey found that 46% of enterprises require third-party system integration support for AI adoption, presenting a major growth opportunity for IT services providers specialising in AI implementation, cloud integration, and AI-driven analytics.

According to Nishchal Khorana, Associate Partner at Frost & Sullivan, AI service providers are aggressively expanding capabilities to capitalise on emerging opportunities, focussing on talent upskilling, digital asset development, and strategic partnerships to enhance market differentiation. “As organisations seek guidance in AI adoption, IT service providers can move up the value chain by offering domain expertise, technology consulting, and advisory services,” he explains.

“To compete in transformational AI projects, providers must build comprehensive service portfolios, ensuring end-to-end delivery across diverse applications and infrastructure. Emphasising trust, safety, and reliability frameworks will be critical for securing large-scale enterprise adoption,” Khorana adds.

Agentic AI: The Next Frontier of Autonomous Intelligence

Agentic AI is emerging as a disruptive force in artificial intelligence, enabling greater autonomy and decision-making capabilities with minimal human intervention. Building on Generative AI (GenAI) and robotic process automation (RPA), it enhances efficiency in tackling complex business challenges.

As adoption accelerates, Agentic AI presents significant growth opportunities for AI-driven applications, platforms, and services, reshaping enterprise operations and human-AI interaction.

During the remainder of the year, we will witness AI become more deeply embedded into enterprise applications, with organisations adopting best practices for responsible AI development. Companies that prioritise infrastructure, data, talent and security will be best positioned to scale AI implementations and lead in the AI-driven economy, Khorana concludes.

