Baidu’s Apollo Go Partners with Autogo in Plan to Build Abu Dhabi’s Largest Robotaxi Fleet

BEIJING, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) announced today (March 29, 2025, Beijing Time) that its autonomous ride-hailing service, Apollo Go, has entered into a strategic partnership with Autogo, a UAE-based autonomous mobility company and subsidiary brand of Kintsugi Holding, with the goal of deploying the largest fully driverless fleet in Abu Dhabi. Through this strategic partnership, Apollo Go and Autogo aim to bring next-generation mobility to the streets of the UAE capital.

Initial trials of dozens of Apollo Go autonomous vehicles will be deployed in select areas of Abu Dhabi, with phased expansion planned ahead of full commercial operations by 2026. The trials in Abu Dhabi will be conducted in close coordination with the city’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), ensuring that the service aligns with local transport strategies, regulatory standards, and infrastructure planning as part of the emirate’s smart mobility goals.

By combining Apollo Go’s cutting-edge technology in autonomous driving and extensive experience in large-scale fleet operations, this partnership will enable Abu Dhabi and Autogo to rapidly build a smart mobility service ecosystem. Apollo Go’s proven solutions will integrate seamlessly with Autogo’s local expertise and market insight, offering residents a more convenient and sustainable transportation experience.

As Baidu’s robotaxi arm, Apollo Go stands as China’s largest of its kind. Since February 2025, Apollo Go has commenced 100% fully driverless operations across over 10 cities in China and continues to expand. In November 2024, Apollo Go was granted the first autonomous vehicle pilot license in Hong Kong, its first entry into a right-hand drive, left-hand traffic market.

Backed by 150 million kilometers of safe autonomous driving track record and over 10 million cumulative rides, Apollo Go brings proven technology and operational experience to the UAE, and is poised to enhance the city’s transportation efficiency and smart mobility solutions. As an all-electric, on-demand service, Apollo Go also promotes a more sustainable approach to urban transportation — helping reduce emissions, ease congestion, and reshape the city landscape.

Looking ahead, Apollo Go and Autogo will work together to scale commercial operations of robotaxi services to serve more users and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s smart city vision.

