LONGi Chairman Zhong Baoshen Attends Boao Forum for Asia: Continuously Deepening China-Australia Tech Collaboration in Clean Energy

BOAO, China, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From March 25 to 28, the Boao Forum for Asia 2025 Annual Conference, themed “Asia in the changing World: Towards a shared Future.” will be held in Boao, Hainan, China. Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi, was invited to participate in the China-Australia Business Leaders Forum on March 26 under the theme “Deepening China-Australia Cooperation to Foster an Open Economy.” During the event, he shared solutions and future plans from the renewable energy sector on topics including promoting regional trade and investment growth, strengthening sci-tech innovation collaboration and industrial development, and advancing global energy transition.



Zhong stated that LONGi actively embraces the open economic environment brought by the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which provides long-term momentum for regional trade and investment growth, particularly facilitating deeper cooperation between China and Australia in renewable energy. For instance, the Memorandum of Cooperation on Deepening Implementation of the Free Trade Agreement signed between China and Australia in June 2024 has created more favorable investment and service trade conditions for clean energy industries such as photovoltaics (PV). Australia boasts abundant solar resources, and LONGi is supplying high-efficiency PV modules, BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) products, and hydrogen production equipment to the local market through its Australian subsidiary, driving growth in the local PV and green hydrogen sectors. Additionally, LONGi will leverage RCEP’s trade facilitation to optimize global supply chains, deepen its market presence in Australia, and collaborate with local enterprises to advance carbon neutrality goals.

Regarding efforts to establish common Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards between China and Australia, Zhong emphasized LONGi’s support for unified green standards to reduce uncertainties in certification, carbon accounting, and supply chain management for renewable energy projects, thereby enhancing investment and trade efficiency. LONGi has already committed to 100% renewable energy manufacturing through initiatives like RE100, EP100, EV100, and the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi), actively promoting green manufacturing and reducing the carbon footprint of the PV industry chain to provide more eco-friendly products for Australia’s energy transition. The company also advocates for Sino-Australian collaboration in green investment and carbon trading, promoting ESG financial tools such as green bonds and carbon credit mechanisms to secure long-term funding for renewable energy projects.

In closing, Zhong summarized how Chinese and Australian enterprises can strengthen technological collaboration to foster healthy growth for both businesses and related industries. He highlighted that technological innovation is the core driver of sustainable development in the PV sector. LONGi is committed to deepening Sino-Australian sci-tech cooperation in clean energy, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to enhance energy efficiency and drive industry transformation. For example, through platforms like the China-Australia Joint Committee on Science and Technology Cooperation, LONGi will expand joint R&D with Australian universities, research institutions, and enterprises to explore more efficient and sustainable PV technologies.

As early as 2018, LONGi established a long-term technical partnership with the University of New South Wales (UNSW), collaborating on research into high-efficiency PV technologies, renewable energy system optimization, and talent development in the field. The two parties also jointly launched a research project on “PV-Powered Water Treatment Systems,” exploring PV applications in environmental protection. Furthermore, LONGi’s world-record-breaking monocrystalline silicon cell efficiency of 27.30% and its 34.6% crystalline silicon-perovskite tandem cell efficiency—both recognized as global benchmarks—have been included in the Solar Cell Efficiency Tables by Professor Martin Green, the “Father of Photovoltaics” at UNSW.

Notably, Australia ranks among the global leaders in rooftop solar adoption, with solar power once accounting for 80.5% of electricity supply in Western Australia, reflecting strong public acceptance and participation. The Australian government has also set a target for 82% of its electricity to come from renewables by 2030. Zhong concluded by emphasizing that in the context of deep decarbonization, electricity alone cannot meet all energy demands. Therefore, LONGi has strategically expanded into green hydrogen and green methanol businesses, converting low-cost clean electricity into green liquid and gaseous energy forms. Looking ahead, LONGi aims to deliver optimal solutions across photovoltaic systems, green hydrogen, and green methanol sectors. This strategy seeks to contribute greater value to the global energy transition while expanding the company’s long-term growth opportunities.

Moving forward, LONGi will work closely with strategic partners in Australia to jointly achieve this goal. With policy support, infrastructure development, and technological innovation, Australia’s energy transition is poised to advance steadily toward a sustainable future.

