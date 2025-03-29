STATE GRID ZHEJIANG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD: Early Action for Spring Farming, Sufficient Power for Spring Plowing

LISHUI, China, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Plant a grain of rice in spring, and harvest thousands of seeds in autumn. On March 11, employees from STATE GRID ZHEJIANG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD visited the grain planting base in Yushang Township, Qingyuan County, to inspect agricultural power lines and equipment, ensuring adequate electricity for spring farming and irrigation, and helping farmers increase production and income.

In the seedling factory, the seedling production line is running efficiently, with the sounds of machinery echoing. In the fields, rows of greenhouses are neatly arranged, and farmers are busy in small groups, enjoying the warm spring sunlight. The cheerful faces and the red vests moving through the greenery make for a beautiful spring scene, marking the busy farming season.

Yushang Township, located in the southwest of Qingyuan, has favorable geographical conditions and has long been known as the “grain warehouse of Qingyuan.” Over the years, Yushang has leveraged its geographical advantages to accelerate the development of modern agriculture, building high-standard grain production bases. With the arrival of spring, the base has gradually regained vitality, and farmers are busy preparing for the upcoming harvest.

Proactive Service, Close Engagement with Farmers

Since March, in order to ensure smooth electricity supply for spring plowing and planting, STATE GRID ZHEJIANG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD took early action and made early arrangements. The company organized employees to go deep into the fields, inspecting transformers and power supply equipment related to spring farming. They checked electrical lines for greenhouses, leakage protectors, water pumping motors, and replaced substandard switches, sockets, and damaged wires to eliminate potential electrical hazards.

At the same time, the company tailored its services to the electricity usage conditions of the planting base, teaching farmers energy-saving tips, promoting electricity price policies, and providing guidance on safe and scientific electricity use. They patiently instructed customers to download the “State Grid” app, providing “online” one-click electricity services, and opened a green channel for spring farming electricity, simplifying procedures for agricultural electricity applications and capacity increases. The company also arranged for 24-hour emergency repair services, ensuring that any faults were dealt with promptly to help farmers resolve electrical issues in spring farming and irrigation.

“Since we started using greenhouses for planting, irrigation, heating, and ventilation all rely on a stable electricity supply. The power supply company regularly visits us to check our electricity usage, which gives us peace of mind. Now, power equipment failures and circuit breaker trips have decreased, and the electricity supply is much more stable,” said Wu Xinghua, the manager of the greenhouse base, happily. “We are planning to expand the planting scale next!”

In the next phase, STATE GRID ZHEJIANG ELECTRIC POWER CO., LTD will continue to provide high-quality, convenient, fast, and efficient services for spring irrigation and plowing. The company will implement various power supply guarantee measures in detail, ensuring that “electricity reaches the fields and services reach the farmers,” and removing obstacles to the “last mile” of power supply services.