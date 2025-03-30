Fosun International Announces 2024 Annual Results: Total Revenue Reaches RMB192.14 Billion, Industrial Operation Profit Amounts to RMB4.9 Billion, Overall Operational Fundamentals Remain Stable

2024 Annual Results Highlights:

Total revenue reached RMB192.14 billion ;

; Industrial operation profit amounted to RMB4.9 billion ;

; Total revenue generated by the four core subsidiaries amounted to RMB134.65 billion , accounting for 70.1% of the Group’s total revenue;

, accounting for 70.1% of the Group’s total revenue; Total debt to total capital ratio was 52%; cash, bank balance and term deposits amounted to RMB106.34 billion ;

; The proportion of overseas revenue rose to 49.3%, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.2%;

Investment in technology innovation reached approximately RMB6.9 billion .

HONG KONG, March 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, “Fosun International”), together with its subsidiaries (“Fosun” or the “Group”), today announced its annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the “Reporting Period”).

In 2024, Fosun pressed ahead with its strategy of “business streamlining and advancements and exits”, while deepening its focus on the household consumption sector in the face of global economic fluctuations and market challenges. By leveraging globalization, innovation, and asset-light operations, the Group advanced the development of its core industries, resulting in stable overall operational fundamentals. During the Reporting Period, the Group’s total revenue reached RMB192.14 billion. Its four core subsidiaries – Yuyuan, Fosun Pharma, Fosun Insurance Portugal, and Fosun Tourism Group (“FTG”) – generated a total revenue of RMB134.65 billion, accounting for 70.1% of the Group’s total revenue, supported by a solid asset base.

During the Reporting Period, the Group’s industrial operation profit reached RMB4.9 billion, demonstrating stable operational fundamentals. The Group’s loss attributable to owners of the parent amounted to RMB4.35 billion, mainly due to a one-off non-cash loss during the Reporting Period. Excluding this significant one-off effect, the profit attributable to owners of the parent amounted to RMB0.75 billion, mainly due to profit decrease of some core enterprises compared to the same period of 2023.

In 2024, Fosun’s operating cash flow remained healthy and stable. The Group consistently optimized its asset portfolio. The signed asset divestment amounted to approximately RMB17.5 billion equivalent at the group level, and approximately RMB30.0 billion equivalent at the consolidated level, thereby further optimizing the balance sheet and building up liquidity buffer. As at the end of the Reporting Period, the Group’s total debt to total capital ratio was 52.0%, cash and bank balance and term deposits amounted to RMB106.34 billion. Healthy debt ratios and abundant funds can strengthen the Group’s resilience against external risks while enhancing its ability to capture investment opportunities.

In November 2024, after an absence of three years, Fosun returned to the offshore USD bond market and successfully issued long duration USD bonds, substantially expanding its offshore financing options. In terms of bank financing, Fosun refinanced its three-year unsecured syndicated loan with upsize from matured loan, achieving the successful launch of offshore syndicated loans for 8 consecutive years. Fosun High Technology issued several super short-term commercial papers, raising a total of RMB5.1 billion. In June 2024, the international credit rating agency S&P fully recognized the Group’s steady improvement in credit matrix, and reaffirmed the BB- rating and a stable credit outlook.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, stated, “We believe that the clear strategic focus and robust industrial operational capabilities are the key to driving Fosun’s long-term steady development. Looking ahead, we will further deepen our focus on core industries. By leveraging our globalization and innovation capabilities, we believe that we can create long-term, stable value for our shareholders, even in a challenging environment.”

Demonstrating ongoing success in globalization efforts

As a global innovation-driven consumer group rooted in China, Fosun has continued to deepen its industrial presence in over 35 countries and regions, consolidating its global operational capabilities. In 2024, the Group’s overseas revenue grew 6.2% year-on-year, increasing the proportion of overseas revenue to 49.3% of total revenue. High-quality global operations have become a new growth engine for Fosun.

Benefiting from the forward-looking internationalization strategy, Henlius achieved overseas product sales revenue of RMB121 million in 2024, representing a substantial increase of 30.76% over the same period last year. Among them, HANSIZHUANG was approved for marketing in the European Union; HANQUYOU was approved for marketing in the U.S. and Canada, embarking on a new journey of commercialization in North America; HANLIKANG, the first biosimilar approved in China, was approved for marketing in Peru, Nicaragua and Bolivia; HANBEITAI was approved for marketing in Bolivia. Henlius now has four self-developed and self-manufactured products approved for overseas marketing, demonstrating ongoing success in its globalization efforts.

In 2024, Fosun Insurance Portugal maintained its high-quality and sustainable development, achieving growth in both domestic and international businesses with total gross written premiums reaching approximately EUR6,172 million. Both the combined ratio and revenue from the insurance business outperformed those of the same period in 2023. In addition, Fosun Insurance Portugal’s overseas revenue reached EUR1.84 billion, fully demonstrating Fosun’s capabilities of “global organization + local operations”. Through overseas expansion, the proportion of international business increased from less than 5% in 2014 to 29.8%.

In May 2024, Fosun entered into an agreement with ABN AMRO Bank N.V. to sell 100% of its equity interest in HAL, a leading private bank in Germany. Meanwhile, the Group will retain all the shares of Hauck & Aufhäuser Fund Services S.A. (“HAFS”) indirectly held by HAL. HAFS plans to further expand its fund administration functions and create synergies with Fosun’s operations in the financial insurance sector in Europe. Since the initial investment in HAL in 2016, through continuous strengthening of industrial operations and ecosystem synergies, Fosun achieved an internal rate of return of nearly 14% on this investment up to the disposal.

In the resources and energy business, Hainan Mining has continued its international expansion, expanding its oil and gas business, enriching its strategic metal reserves, and broadening its profit channels. During the Reporting Period, the company completed the acquisition of oil interests in four oil blocks in Oman and proposed to acquire zirconium-titanium mine projects in Mozambique. As of March 2025, Phase I of the Bougouni lithium mine in Mali, Africa has achieved the conditions for continuous and stable production.

In the cultural business, following the successful overseas debut in Paris, France in 2023, the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival has embarked on another overseas journey in 2025. In January 2025, the Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival themed lantern installation made a stunning appearance in Hanoi, Vietnam, commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam. This year, it will also be featured in Thailand, continuing to showcase the charm of oriental culture globally.

Leveraging technology innovation to enhance product strength

Fosun regards technology innovation as a core strategic pillar and has established a global innovation system integrating “independent research and development (‘R&D’) + investment incubation + ecosystem collaboration”. During the Reporting Period, the Group’s investment in technology innovation amounted to approximately RMB6.9 billion. It has established more than 20 global technology innovation centers, covering various industries and fields, continuously fostering the launch of new technologies and products.

In terms of R&D of innovative drugs, a total of 16 indications of 7 innovative drugs/ biosimilars independently developed or licensed-in by Fosun Pharma were approved for launch, including: Rabies vaccine (Vero cell) for human use (freeze dried) was approved for launch in Chinese mainland; and Trastuzumab for injection was approved for launch in the United States and Canada. As one of the first Hong Kong-listed “18A” first-in-class pharmaceutical companies which turned to profit through product sales, Henlius successfully achieved sustained profitability in 2024 with a net profit of RMB820 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 50.3%.

In terms of medical devices and medical diagnosis, the Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy navigation operation control system (“Ion System”) of Intuitive Fosun was approved by the National Medical Products Administration of the PRC; F-i6000 Automated Chemiluminescence Immunoassay Analyzer, F-C2000 Fully Automated High-Speed Chemiluminescence Analyzer, and Cytokine Detection Reagent (Chemiluminescence Method), which were independently developed by Fosun Pharma, were all approved for launch in Chinese mainland.

Yuyuan has leveraged technology to empower traditional culture. This year’s Yuyuan Garden Lantern Festival themed “Adventure of Mountain and Seas: The Jungle Chapter” leveraged VR technology to create the first immersive light and shadow exhibition featuring diverse landscapes inspired by “The Classic of Mountains and Seas” in China. It integrated AR live streaming, allowing tens of millions of viewers to participate in the exhibition online. Building on 30 years of experience, it showcased the transformation and upgrading of the traditional Spring Festival lantern festival into a modern urban cultural IP.

Fosun Insurance Portugal has continued to build on its digital capabilities to drive the rapid growth of the insurance business. During the Reporting Period, the total number of digital users of Fosun Insurance Portugal exceeded 1.9 million, accounting for nearly 20% of Portugal’s total population.

Fosun is committed to deeply integrating AI technology into its diverse scenarios to drive innovation and enhance efficiency. For instance, Fosun Pharma launched the PharmAID decision intelligence platform, which integrates information extraction, patent insights, business forecasting, and more. With data updated at T+1, it supports accurate and efficient decision-making to accelerate and improve drug R&D. In addition, Sisram Medical is exploring the use of AI for precise skin analysis and personalized skin care solutions, etc.

Focusing on core businesses with strategic advancements and exits, continuously amplifying the “flywheel effect”

Fosun has continuously advanced its “business streamlining, and advancements and exits” strategy. While divesting some non-core assets, it has also focused on the development of core businesses to achieve “balanced investment and divestment”.

In 2024, Fosun Pharma increased its stake in Fosun Kairos to 100% to vigorously promote the R&D, manufacturing and commercialization of CAR-T cell therapy. In October 2024, the ULTRAMED Hainan project in Sanya was officially launched. It is set to create the world’s first AI-themed resort by utilizing AIGC technology for guest room customization and introducing the digital human G.O (Gentle Organizer) service to enhance tourist experience. In addition, FTG’s Taicang Alps Resort Phase II project has been launched, funded by the Taicang Municipal Government with RMB5.0 billion, and managed by FTG. It also signed a asset-light operation agreement for the Jinsha Bay project in Dapeng New District, Shenzhen, marking the launch of the first Club Med in the Greater Bay Area.

To achieve more effective resource allocation and drive sustainable value growth, Fosun has integrated its profound industry expertise, extensive investment experience, and high-quality commercial resources with the operations and investments of insurance companies, forming a three-dimensional “insurance + industry + investment” flywheel-driven strategy.

Fosun’s unique ecosystem synergy model has further amplified the flywheel effect. In 2024, it successfully implemented the “health care + insurance” ecosystem policy model, with 14,000 community health care policies sold, totaling premiums of RMB12.85 billion. Fosun Care achieved profitability for the first time, laying a solid foundation for flywheel development.

As part of its strategic direction, Fosun made significant progress in asset-light operations in 2024. Fosun Pharma, together with the Shenzhen Guidance Fund and other investors, established a RMB5.0 billion biopharmaceutical industry fund to jointly promote the high-quality development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the Greater Bay Area, marking a significant milestone in the implementation of Fosun’s asset-light strategy.

Focusing on “Developing Business for Good”

In 2024, Fosun centered on its corporate values of “Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society” to promote the deep integration of the ESG strategy and commercial value. It continuously contributed to global sustainable development through responsible investment, low-carbon transformation, and social initiatives.

In addition, Fosun launched the “Create IMPACT” sustainable development strategy in 2024 to closely integrate commercial value with social value. Fosun’s “Rural Doctors Program” was included in the “20 Cases of Private Sector’s Sustainable Development in China for 20 Years” Report of the United Nations Global Compact. As at the end of 2024, the program had covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions (including 21 key counties for national rural revitalization), assisted 15,000 administrative village clinics, supported 25,000 rural doctors, and benefited 16.34 million rural people in 3 million rural families.

In terms of global public health cooperation, Fosun has actively participated in the “China-Africa Community Sustainability Action Network”, contributing to the health development of African communities. Fosun Pharma has consistently contributed to the “China Solution”, and announced that it would donate RMB10 million worth of artemisinin-based anti-malaria medicines to Africa in the next three years. As at the end of 2024, artesunate for injection independently developed by Fosun Pharma had been used to treat more than 80 million patients with severe malaria worldwide. Additionally, the company had supplied a cumulative total of over 400 million doses of artesunate for injection globally.

During the Reporting Period, Fosun International maintained an MSCI ESG rating of AA, achieved an HSI ESG rating of AA-, ranked in the top 5% among global peers in S&P Global’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), and was selected as the top 1% in S&P Global’s Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition) for its outstanding performance.

Guo Guangchang, Chairman of Fosun International, said that Fosun is well-prepared to tackle challenges and pursue progress through “strategic advancements and exits”, while continuing to deepen development in core industries. Looking ahead, the Group is confident in its ability to maintain steady development.