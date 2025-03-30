KIIT Expands Global Presence Through Strategic Academic Collaborations

BHUBANESWAR, India, March 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KIIT Deemed to be University (https://kiit.ac.in/), Bhubaneswar, India, continues to expand its global footprint through strategic partnerships with reputed international institutions. It has recently signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with three prestigious universities – the University of Tulsa (USA), Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology (New Zealand), and the University of Washington-Bothell (USA). These collaborations offer students and faculty enhanced academic and research opportunities.



The Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta along with the senior functionaries of both KIIT and University of Washington with the students and teachers of both varsities during a signing of academic exchange initiatives and felicitation function.

As part of its global education initiative, KIIT has partnered with the University of Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA, to launch a dual degree program in B.Tech. This 2+2 model allows students to complete two years at KIIT and the remaining two years at the University of Tulsa, earning a degree from both institutions.

Beyond the dual degree program, 40 KIIT students from various disciplines, including engineering and liberal studies, will participate in short-term courses at the University of Tulsa, gaining hands-on experience and international exposure. This partnership also facilitates faculty exchanges, joint research projects, and sabbatical opportunities between the two institutions.

Further strengthening its international presence, KIIT has signed an MoU with Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand. Signed in the presence of Mr. Christopher Luxon, Hon’ble Prime Minister of New Zealand, the partnership aims to enhance teaching and research capabilities, focusing on articulation pathways in commerce and management at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels. Toi Ohomai is a leading vocational and applied tertiary education provider known for its industry-aligned programs and hands-on learning approach.

KIIT has also forged an impactful academic collaboration with the University of Washington-Bothell (UWB), USA, through an immersive learning initiative. A delegation of 18 members from UWB, during their visit to KIIT, worked with KIIT’s management students to analyze real-world business challenges faced by local enterprises and develop sustainable solutions.

This initiative brought together students from both universities, providing them with valuable international exposure and practical learning experiences. The collaboration represents an innovative model for global academic engagement, encouraging universities to move beyond traditional exchange programs and embrace collaborative teaching models.

With over 350 MoUs signed with leading universities and corporations worldwide, KIIT has established itself as a hub for academic excellence and cultural exchange. Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS, emphasized the importance of such collaborations in equipping students with a global perspective, AI integration, and skill development opportunities that align with the evolving global workforce.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37xY6DvQgdA