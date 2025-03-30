Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025, a Key Innovation Hub of Global Tourism Industry, to Break Record with its Scale

SHANGHAI, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From March 30th to April 3rd, Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025 (TPS2025) will set a new historical record with 5 cluster exhibitions, located on 4 main exhibition centers in Shanghai, 700,000 square meters total exhibition area, 15 industrial categories, 68 exhibition sections, 6,000+ exhibitors, 8 lifestyle festivals, 22 international and domestic competitions as well as 300+ conferences and live events. It is estimated to attract at least 450,000 visitors from more than 140 countries & regions worldwide.

The expo is launched by Shanghai Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, co-sponsored by China Tourism Association, and co-organized by Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd. and Shanghai International Convention & Exhibition Co., Ltd.

Supported by the 4 exhibition centers located in both Pudong and Puxi, TPS2025 willfully promote the deep integration of ” industries + tourism” from the industrial coordination perspective, it will not only assist the close linage between traditional industries like hotels, caterings, retailing and tourism industry, but also will create a new and full spectrum tourism development stage through fostering new business forms. In terms of innovation, TPS2025 will roughly attract more than 6,000 active exhibitors and bringing 100,000 new products debuts globally, which will continuously inject vitality into the tourism industry Regarding the technology and environmental protection empowerment, the gathering of a variety of robotics, new energy, and green construction materials enterprises will set a solid foundation for the intelligent upgrading and green & sustainable development of the tourism industry. Through the full engagement of the culture, tourism, business, sports industries and exhibition, the spillover effect of the expo will be continuously amplified. It will release the tourism consumption potential, stimulate the consumption of surrounding industries, leverage the influence of Shanghai tourism brand, comprehensively boost the consumption momentum, and firmly promote Shanghai’s tourism industry to move in the direction of high quality and innovation.

TPS2025 not only reflects the current industrial and market trends, but also proactively shapes a much bigger picture of the tourism industry and evolves itself into a key hub of innovation within the global tourism industry through setting the forward-looking themes, integrating resources, incubating the ecological circles, and creating “tourism + industries” and ” industries + tourism”.

Deepen the ” industries + tourism” concept, expand the linkage among culture, tourism, business, sports and exhibitions

On top of the 9 classified national categories of tourism and related industries, TPS2025 has broadly embraced other sectors like agriculture, traditional industry, commerce, science & technology, culture, sports, health care and etc. It has also implanted raw materials, auxiliary materials and accessories, manufacturing, technology, services, trade and other segments of the supply chain. Through all the above engagements, it becomes a super-expo covering 15 industrial categories and vertical industrial chain, including hospitality, catering & food, coffee & tea, chain franchise, architectural decoration, commercial design, cleaning & sanitation, boat industry, tourism & healthcare, art and visual display industry and so on, which will provide a huge carrying capacity for the linkage development among all these industrial segments.

TPS2025 is bringing a much more broader consumption scenario to the whole industry through its “industries + tourism” platform effect.

For example, the “MetaSVS Shanghai Virtual Sports Opening” brought by JUSS INTELLISPORTS will be held for the first time in Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, , which is not only the linkage of a single sport event and exhibition, but also provides linkage opportunities between the cultural tourism metaverse and the sports industry. Moreover, “TPS Immersive Experience Exhibition” reflects the linkage between the cultural tourism metaverse industry and tourist attractions, IP industry and commercial space temporary exhibition. “Follow Lure to travel” and other exhibition on-site activities have also led to the launch of new tourism routes in the subdivision field with the tourism industry.

The lifestyle festivals represented by the “HOTELEX Shanghai International Coffee, Wine and Food Festival” held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) not only promote the consumption of related products, but also disseminate the culture and lifestyle of related industries to the public.

A series of forums such as the “Hotel Culture Week” which will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Center will witness the empowerment of global design industry to the hotel and cultural tourism accommodation industries.

Modern Concept World Expo will extend the linkage beyond the exhibition period and outside the exhibition hall, it will cooperate with Changfeng Joy City to launch the “POPART Changfeng Joy City International Balloon Art Festival”, so that more citizens can understand the creativity of art &visual display industry.

In order to stimulate the spillover effect of “Exhibition + Tourism”, TPS2025 also jointly launched the “TPS2025 Shanghai Pass Joint Commemorative Card” with Shanghai City Tour Card, which will combine all discounts offered in Shanghai one-day tourist and many concessions on Shanghai Tourism Quality Life Festival, therefore bringing diversified exhibition and travel interaction consumption experience for domestic and foreign exhibitors and visitors.

Focus on new product debut, lead the new trend of lifestyle consumption

TPS2025 encourages exhibitors to have their spring new products debut in the exhibition, and provides diversified public display platforms for the promotion including SMG live broadcast rooms, road shows, promotion meetings, forums, competition specialized products and lifestyle festival experience etc. More than 6,000 exhibitors are expected to bring 10,000+ new products representing domestic and even global markets, such as the Prado Museum VR Art Exhibition from Spain that will make its global debut at the TPS2025.

Special exhibitions, lifestyle festivals and competitions are important bridges connecting new products from enterprises and professional enthusiasts, as well as major stages for driving new consumption of lifestyle. The special exhibition will bring demonstration innovative lifestyle scenes. The lifestyle festival and competition will bring new products, new skills and new ways of playing. These innovations will lead to new consumption trends.

This year, there will be many special exhibitions such as “2025 Roadtrip Show”, “TPS Immersive Experience Site”etc., and lifestyle festivals such as “Shanghai Tourism Quality Lifestyle Festival”, “Water Sports Carnival” and “Lure Carnival”, as well as virtual sports and Lure fishing events.

At the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), there will be many lifestyle festivals such as “HOTELEX Shanghai International Coffee, Wine and Food Festival”, “Global Flavor CHA Drink Culture Festival”, “HOTELEX x FOODAiLY INNOVATION EXPO”, and 15 international and domestic competitions covering coffee, drinks, cooking, baking, desserts, chocolate, ice cream, wine, catering and other content.

At the Shanghai New International Expo Center, there will be many special exhibitions such as “Hotel Brand Investment and Franchise Zone”, “DJSER Design Recommendation Zone @ Shanghai“, as well as the “Hotel & Shop Plus Cultural and Tourism Lifestyle Festival” for accommodation supplies. There are also hotel uniforms, hotel room skills, cleaning skills and other competitions.

At the Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing, there will be special exhibitions such as “Trendy Social media Hot-spots Hall”.

All these activities have brought trend reference for creating new consumption scenarios and driving the industry’s wind direction.

Strengthen scientific and technological empowerment, leverage industrial investment to the next level

The upgrading of the industry cannot be separated from the empowerment of new quality productivity, and TPS2025 is a super platform for the docking of advanced technology and the application scenarios of 15 major industrial categories.

There are many robot enterprises participating in this exhibition. In the field of culture and tourism, there are Unitree Robotics, ULS Robotics, Qingbao Robot; In the field of catering and unmanned retail, there are JAKA, COFE+ and YUSHAN INTELLIGENT; In the hotel, commercial space, cleaning fields, there are ALPHA, Yunji Robot, Excelland, Padbot, Viggo, Gausium, Pudu, Wimsha Robot and so on. These robot companies are actively expanding the application scenarios related to the tourism industry and deploying large AI models for the corresponding scenarios.

In terms of promoting the green development of the industry, new energy enterprises such as CATL and EIKTO, as well as green building materials enterprises such as JOMOO, AGMO and SHIJIHAOMEN will bring green supply chains for terminal products here.

Integration service providers of many large technology enterprises will also come to the exhibition site: Xuzhou VR Intelligent Technology will bring PICO in LBE large space system solutionst; Bittel will bring Tmall Genie, Xiaomi in the smart hotel and other application scenarios landing system solutions.

In addition to vigorously promoting the landing of new quality productivity enterprises in various application scenarios, the organizers of TPS2025 will also give full play to the advantages of TPS2025 as the world’s largest tourism industry special expo, connect the upstream and downstream links of the industrial chain through the combination of investment and consumption, and strive to turn exhibitors into investors.

The Shanghai Culture & Tourism Investment Promotion Week 2025 and TPS Tourism Investment Matchmaking Meeting will be held from March 30th to April 1st, inviting top institutions from the country’s high-quality investment funds, culture & tourism operation groups, hotel groups to participate. It will focus on investment hot spots such as new quality productivity enterprise investment, immersion and IP empowerment, new ecology of food and beverage, and venture overseas, further demonstrating the economic vitality, innovation drive, urban charm and investment potential of Shanghai, and striving to build the Asia-Pacific tourism investment gateway.

In addition to the precise investment matching meeting, the organizers of Tourism Plus Shanghai also rely on a million-level database to invite hundreds of thousands of professional buyers to the exhibition site, face-to-face exchanges with exhibitors, and promote the growth of upstream and downstream trade in the industry. Online, the exhibition mobile software DTSHoReCa developed by the organizer of TPS2025 has been launched on various application platforms, and an online business reservation system has been opened to help exhibitors and buyers achieve accurate docking.

The forum is also an important place to promote industry trends. This year, more than 1,000 speakers will come to the TPS2025 to discuss the trends and latest cases in the segment with the visitors. Dozens of technology-related forums, such as “2025 China Hotel New Quality Productivity Development Forum”, “BIM Conference on Architectural Decoration”, and “Seminar on Green Technology and Sustainable Development of Boats” will promote the promotion of cutting-edge technologies in the industry. A number of development index studies, evaluation models, standard publicity and implementation, industry lists etc., will be released at the conference.

Activate resource elements, create the “cultural core” based culture and tourism IP

In addition to bringing industrial resources for the upgrading of tourism destinations, the organizers of TPS2025 are also trying to promote the activation of local resources, create new local tourism IP through “characteristic industries + local culture + tourism”, and promote local cultural heritage and international exchanges through tourism.

This year, HOTELEX incorporated years of successful experience in building a coffee industry chain into the concept of “Chinese CHA”. HOTELEX for the first time will hold a collection of intangible cultural heritage masters, tea spaces, new tea pop-up shops and other content, and link to the “Shanghai Urban Chinese Style 2025”, gathering professional events, theme forums, and launching “Global Flavored CHA Drink Culture Festival”. The “Global Flavored CHA Drink Culture Festival” aims to promote the development of tea and tourism in traditional tea producing areas, as well as the two-way commitment of traditional tea and fashion drink, accelerating the development of Chinese tea to the CHA of the world. At the same time, the “Fashion Drink Competition Finals and World Fashion Drink Elite Competition” was held for the first time, inviting judges and contestant’s resources brought by the exhibition to Southeast Asia, bringing reference for flavor research and development for the Chinese tea industry to explore the Southeast Asian market.

In the TPS2025, the “2025 Roadtrip Show” invited self-drive tourism clubs, destinations along the way, roadtrip related industry chains, etc. On the big stage with G318 as the road travel scene, in front of the road signs marking 108 destinations and scenic spots, and in the background of the road map with 5,476 kilometers of concentration, “2025 Roadtrip Show” has embedded new ways of driving trips and destinations along the way and related cultural films, inviting global visitors to step on the “landscape avenue of Chinese people”.

IHG, Hilton and other international hotel groups actively entered the hotel brand investment and franchise exhibition area of Hotel & Shop Plus – Shanghai International Hotel, Shop, Office and Public Space Expo, attracting hotel owners and management groups, hotel industry investors and franchisees to jointly tap the potential of China’s hotel market and promote the update of the stock hotel market.

This year, the inclusion of the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) for the first time will inject a stronger international perspective and industry resources into China (Shanghai) International Boat Show 2025. At CIBS2025, ICOMIA will bring together business leaders and industry experts to discuss the future development of the Marine leisure industry in the Asia-Pacific region and around the world.

Judging from the amount of pre-registration of overseas visitors this year, the international influence of TPS2025 is also rapidly increasing. As of March 27, the total number of pre-registered overseas visitors has exceeded 20,000. On the basis of 15,761 overseas guests from 141 countries and regions last year, the number of overseas visitors is expected to reach a new high this year under the influence of Shanghai’s creation of “the first stop of China’s inbound tourism”.

Attachment:

The specific exhibition information of each collective exhibitions of TPS2025 is as follows:

From March 30th to April 2nd, HOTELEX – Shanghai International Hospitality Equipment & Food service Expo will be held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), focusing on hospitality, food and beverage, coffee and tea, chain and franchise, and other industries.

From March 30th to April 2nd, Tourism Plus Shanghai 2025 and China (Shanghai) International Boat Show and The Lifestyle Show Shanghai 2025 will be held at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center, focusing on tourism and healthcare, boat industry, outdoor leisure and other industries.

From March 31st to April 3rd, Hotel & Shop Plus-Shanghai International Hotel, Shop, Office and Public Space Expo, which expanded its exhibition scope this year, will be held at Shanghai New International Expo Center, focusing on architectural decoration, commercial design, clean and sanitation and other industries.

From March 31st to April 1st, Modern Concept World Expo, which is new this year, will be held at Shanghai Convention & Exhibition Center of International Sourcing, focusing on art and visual display industry.