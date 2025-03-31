Africa’s largest optical fibre cable manufacturing facility is set to become a skills hub of excellence in optical fibre

DURBAN, South Africa, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, Yangtze Optics Africa Cable (Pty) Ltd (YOA Cable) solidified its position as the largest optical fibre manufacturer in Africa following a significant expansion investment of optical fibre manufacturing facility, located at the Dube Trade Port in KwaZulu-Natal, a coastal South African province, marking a significant milestone in local optical fibre manufacturing and innovation.

The expansion will also generate additional job opportunities, with about 25% of these positions focused on leadership roles and internships through YOA Cable’s Learnership and Internship Programme. This initiative aligns directly with the Youth Employment Programme, underscoring our commitment to nurturing the next generation of professionals and contributing to the local economy.

Working with other strategic partners, YOA Cable is now able to localise the supply of natural polyethylene supply. This is the first locally produced polyethylene product used in the manufacturing of optical fibre cable in South Africa, in more than 20 years. This is a first-hand example of the positive impact that localisation of the optical fibre supply chain can have.

The facility’s expansion directly responds to the growing demand for high-speed connectivity, fuelled by the rapid digital transformation across industries, including education, healthcare, e-commerce, and government services. It will be crucial in supporting South Africa’s growing digital economy.

With the rapid expansion of 5G and AI-driven technologies, the demand for high-speed connectivity has never been greater. With this increased scale, YOA Cable will now be at the forefront of this digital transformation in South Africa. This development will not only enhance scalability but also strengthen its competitive edge in an increasingly evolving market. The growth initiative will enable YOA Cable to tap into new opportunities beyond South Africa, including neighbouring countries where it has previously seen success, and further enhance efforts to contribute towards the country’s skills development efforts in this highly specialized sector.

The Government of South Africa has welcomed YOA Cable’s investment in the country’s digital infrastructure. According to Yunus Hoosen, Head of Invest SA within the DTIC, “this expansion marks a pivotal moment in the country’s push towards achieving digital inclusivity and strengthening local manufacturing capabilities.”

Hoosen noted that the South African government views this investment as an integral part of the country’s broader digital transformation strategy. The ongoing collaboration between the private sector and government, through initiatives like this, is helping to create a more connected, inclusive, and innovative economy for all South Africans.

Local optical fibre cable manufacturing and expertise will enable direct collaboration with telecom operators and fibre network owners to develop fit-for-purpose products supplied cost effectively. In turn, this will be important in expanding broadband access, bridging the connectivity gaps, and particularly providing connectivity in remote and rural areas to enable greater economic participation.

Since 2014, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) has significantly expanded international operations as a key component of the company’s globalization roadmap. We now operate over 50 offices worldwide, establishing a robust global marketing and service network that extends across 100 countries and regions. We have established eight production facilities in six countries—Indonesia, South Africa, Brazil, Poland, Germany, and Mexico. The strategic distribution of facilities allows us to customize our operations to meet local demands effectively.

These initiatives not only cater to local markets and boost economic development but also generate significant employment opportunities within these communities. At YOFC, we are dedicated to extending fibre optic connectivity to every corner of the globe. By partnering with industry leaders worldwide, we aim to advance the adoption of fibre technology, bridge the digital divide, and address developmental disparities. Our goal is to ensure that everyone has access to more reliable and high-quality network connections, fostering a digitally enriched quality of life for all.

For more information, please visit YOFC’s website – https://en.yofc.com/