AIM Vaccine reduces losses by nearly 90% in 2024, with the iterative major product series opening up space for explosive growth in performance

HONG KONG, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AIM Vaccine Co., Ltd. (06660.HK), a leading PRC vaccine company, published its 2024 Annual Results announcement on March 30, 2025, the company recorded revenues of RMB 1,285 million in 2024, an increase of 8.2% compared to the previous year, with significant sales growth in its hepatitis B vaccine, hepatitis A vaccine, and quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine. The annual loss narrowed to RMB 278 million, demonstrating a substantial reduction of 85.7% in net losses, signaling a strong indication of an inflection point in performance.

Loss Narrowing by Nearly 90% with Core Products Maintaining Steady Growth

In the context of intensified competition in the domestic vaccine industry, AIM Vaccine’s Hansen yeast recombinant hepatitis B vaccine saw an increase in sales revenue, standing firm against market downturns. This achievement holds significant meaning for AIM Vaccine.

Since 2021, the company’s performance has faced continuous pressure due to intensified competition for core products and asset impairments. Therefore, some analysts believe that the substantial narrowing of losses in 2024 not only validates the effectiveness of AIM’s strategic adjustments but also provides a valuable window of time and funding for the commercialization of its subsequent R&D pipeline.

Optimistic assessments from professional institutions corroborate AIM’s actual development trends. According to a research report from Fosun International Securities, AIM’s core products, the hepatitis B vaccine and rabies vaccine, are expected to enter a stable growth phase in 2025. Meanwhile, the launch of new-generation innovative products, including the serum-free rabies vaccine, the 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, the quadrivalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine, as well as mRNA-based respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and shingles vaccines, is anticipated in the next 2-3 years, driving the company toward leapfrog development and value reassessment.

Three Iterative Major Vaccine Products Set to Launch, Driving Market Expansion

The narrowing of losses is just the starting point; AIM Vaccine’s true growth engine lies in the concentrated explosion of its iterative vaccine product matrix. Currently, three major innovative vaccine products are in the countdown for market launch.

The world’s first iterative serum-free rabies vaccine has completed Phase III clinical trials and has obtained the corresponding drug production license. The application for market registration has been formally submitted to the National Medical Products Administration. As it contains no animal serum, the vaccine significantly improves safety and reduces the likelihood of adverse reactions. According to the “Standard Operating Procedures for Rabies Exposure Prevention and Treatment (2023 Edition)” issued by the National Health Commission, rabies vaccination clinics are required to provide at least two different types of rabies vaccines. With its technological advantages in iteration, this product is expected to become the vaccine of choice for vaccination institutions.

The 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) has obtained the corresponding drug production license and has submitted a registration application to the National Medical Products Administration. Authoritative estimates suggest that the former “king of vaccines,” PCV13, has a global shortfall of up to 180 million doses, and due to the simultaneous commercialization layout in both domestic and international markets, this product will become an important growth point for AIM Vaccine.

The 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPSV23) has completed the on-site work for Phase III clinical trials and plans to submit a pre-application for market registration to the National Medical Products Administration.

Aiming at the adult vaccine market, particularly in light of the “silver economy” wave, the iterative pneumococcal series products are expected to capture a market scale worth tens of billions.

Technological Innovation and International Strategy: A Dual Engine Driving Rapid Growth

Currently, AIM Vaccine’s technological reserves and market layout have demonstrated a bold development strategy to the market.

Fosun International Securities’ research report evaluates AIM’s R&D and production capabilities as follows: AIM Vaccine relies on five cutting-edge technology platforms (bacterial, viral, genetic engineering, conjugate, and mRNA vaccines) and GMP-certified high-standard large-capacity production facilities to ensure the stability of product quality and reliability of supply. Notably, the mRNA technology platform, successfully validated during the COVID-19 pandemic, has further solidified AIM’s leadership in the field of next-generation vaccine innovation, providing a solid foundation for future technological breakthroughs.

Using the globally focused mRNA technology platform as an example, according to the 2024 earnings announcement, AIM’s mRNA RSV vaccine and mRNA shingles vaccine have both been approved to conduct clinical trials in the United States, becoming powerful tools for accelerating the company’s internationalization.

Having already ventured into overseas markets, AIM Vaccine has started the registration process for its launched products in regions such as Southeast Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East. In 2024, the company successfully exported its rabies vaccine and quadrivalent meningococcal vaccine to countries like Egypt and Pakistan. With the launch of its iterative vaccines, AIM is expected to expand its international market through technological premiums, achieving a “Technology + Scale” dual.