Allozymes and Bonumose Collaborate to Accelerate Enzyme Innovations for Beneficial Food & Supplement Ingredients

SINGAPORE, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Allozymes, a leader in protein engineering, and Bonumose, a leader in innovative enzyme combinations enabling the production of high-volume, healthy, naturally occurring monosaccharides from commodity feedstocks such as starch and sugar, announce the preliminary results of improvements to key enzymes for Bonumose’s ingredient production process.

Bonumose enzyme breakthroughs include unique combinations converting plant-based starch and other commodities in highly energetically favorable (high yield, high purity) production. Allozymes is optimizing key enzymes in the pathway to meet large-scale production specifications. The collaboration includes Allozymes’ cutting edge microfluidics-based protein engineering platform to achieve what was previously thought impossible: analyzing up to 20 million enzyme variants a day, delivering superior success rates, and dramatically reducing development timelines for novel enzymes.

“Optimizing enzymes for industrial-scale production requires precision, speed, and innovation, and our collaboration with Bonumose exemplifies this,” said Akbar Vahidi, Chief Technology Officer of Allozymes. “By leveraging our microfluidics-based protein engineering platform, we have been able to rapidly enhance key enzymes, significantly improving the process efficiency and scalability. The early results are promising, and we are confident that this partnership will unlock new possibilities in sustainable and cost-effective ingredient production.”

Dr. Daniel Wichelecki, Bonumose’s Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, states, “Our mission is to produce healthy food and supplement ingredients in a low-cost, scalable production process. Our development collaborator Allozymes has shown promising results in the initial phases of our collaboration. We are on track and confident to meet our developmental objectives.”

The companies are pleased with the important milestone in both companies’ agenda of leveraging the use of enzymes to accelerate timelines and meet ambitious targets for producing beneficial ingredients to meet global needs for healthy food, dietary supplements, and other important categories.

“Our goal is to drive the future of sustainable food ingredient production through enzyme innovation,” said Akbar Vahidi. “Our collaboration with Bonumose is a critical part of this mission and we aim to demonstrate a successful model on how Allozymes enables innovation in the food ingredient market. With our unique platform, we are confident that we’ll continue to reduce development timelines and enhance performance, setting a new benchmark in the industry.”

About Allozymes

Allozymes is a biotechnology company that stands out in the bio-engineering sector with its proprietary ultra-high throughput microfluidics platform for the rapid and cost-effective development of enzymes, microbes, and biomanufactured ingredients. This technology sets a new standard for innovation and sustainability, enabling the development of robust biosolutions across various sectors. By leveraging its ultra-high screening power, Allozymes aims to build the world’s largest enzyme data library, addressing both current and future needs for advancing the bioeconomy.

About Bonumose

Bonumose is a later-stage startup food ingredient and enzyme innovation company based in Albemarle County, Virginia, United States. Bonumose is supported by strategic investors, “food for health”-focused institutional investors, and a network of global collaboration partners across the value chain. Bonumose developed and patented the Bonumose® method for continuous production of high-purity tagatose and other good-for-you ingredients from abundant, plant-based feedstocks. Beyond sugar alternatives, Bonumose also has solutions for dietary supplements, crop protection, animal nutrition, and other globally significant industries. Bonumose operates with a philosophy of Business as a Moral Imperative and believes in the power of market incentives to solve intractable problems. Bonumose’s tagatose is certified/verified as Prebiotic, Ketogenic, Non-GMO, Plant-Based, Vegetarian, Kosher and Halal.