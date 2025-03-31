ARTERY Launches AT32F455/F456/F457 High-Performance MCUs, Empowering the Future of Industrial IoT

TAIPEI, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) rapidly evolves, the demand for enhanced performance and intelligence in microcontrollers continues to rise. This has driven innovation in computing power, power efficiency, and connectivity, accelerating the advancement of smart manufacturing, device interconnection, and data-driven decision-making.

Recently, ARTERY Technology launched the AT32F455/F456/F457 series of high-performance microcontrollers. Featuring high clock speeds, large memory capacity, and rich peripheral interfaces such as multiple CAN-FD modules, these MCUs meet the demanding computing needs of industrial automation, intelligent connectivity (AIoT), and data processing. They enhance automation levels and offer flexible, efficient solutions for industrial applications.



AT32F455/456/457: Secure MCU with Crypto Engine, Building a Shield for AIoT

High-Performance Computing and Flexible Storage Empower Industrial Upgrades

The AT32F455/F456/F457 series is based on the 32-bit ARM® Cortex®-M4F core, running at up to 192MHz to ensure efficient processing in complex applications. It integrates high-speed embedded memory with up to 512KB Flash and up to 144KB SRAM, and provides 4KB OTP for storing unique IDs, production batch information, and hardware configuration data—ensuring data reliability and security to meet the storage needs of diverse applications.

In addition, the series supports high-capacity memory expansion with a QSPI interface for connecting external SPI flash or SPI RAM, supporting address mapping mode. The XMC interface supports memory expansion with SDRAM, SRAM, PSRAM, and NOR Flash.

Rich Peripherals Drive Application Innovation

The AT32F455/F456/F457 series integrates rich peripheral resources and enhanced I/O ports, including two 12-bit, 16-channel high-speed ADCs with up to 5.33Msps sampling rate, two 12-bit DACs, eight general-purpose 16-bit timers, two general-purpose 32-bit timers, and two basic timers. It also includes 3 I2C, 4 SPI/I2S (2 full-duplex), 1 full-duplex I2SF, 8 USART, SDIO, USB OTG, XMC, and QSPI interfaces—fully meeting users’ customized development needs and offering broad application scalability. Equipped with 3 CAN or CAN-FD interfaces and an Ethernet MAC interface, the series ensures strong connectivity in high-speed data transmission, industrial automation, and IoT applications.

Three Series, One Architecture, Unique Strengths

The AT32F455 supports three CAN interfaces, while the AT32F456 and AT32F457 integrate three CAN-FD interfaces to enable lower latency and higher data throughput, ideal for complex scenarios requiring large data exchange. On top of the AT32F455/F456 features, the AT32F457 adds an IEEE-802.3 10/100Mbps Ethernet controller to enable precise industrial network connectivity, supporting distributed systems and remote device management—particularly suitable for IoT applications.

AT32F455 Series: Outstanding Performance for Diverse Applications

Equipped with 3 CAN interfaces, QSPI, and XMC, designed for industrial automation, motor control, IoT, and consumer electronics applications.

AT32F456 Series: Enhanced Communication Speed

Integrates 3 CAN-FD interfaces compatible with CAN 2.0B, delivering high-speed, reliable communication—ideal for in-vehicle infotainment, industrial control, and security applications that demand high communication performance.

AT32F457 Series: EMAC Enhances Connectivity

Incorporates a 10/100Mbps Ethernet MII/RMII controller compatible with IEEE 1588. Along with 3 CAN-FD interfaces, it provides high-precision network time synchronization—especially suitable for industrial automation, Ethernet gateways, and smart security applications.

Security and Reliability for Long-Term Stable Operation

The AT32F455/F456/F457 series enhances security design by integrating ARTERY’s proprietary SLib Security Library, along with a built-in AES (Advanced Encryption Standard) hardware accelerator and a True Random Number Generator (TRNG) to protect code and data security. The AES hardware encryption effectively safeguards firmware and data transmission, while the TRNG generates high-quality keys and encryption parameters to further strengthen the system’s resistance against attacks—delivering a higher level of protection for industrial control, smart security, and connected devices.

All AT32 MCUs support industrial-grade temperature ranges from -40°C to 105°C and comply with IEC-60730 international safety standards, ensuring stable operation in harsh environments and enhancing safety risk management in home appliances. Its low-power architecture combined with various power-saving modes—including sleep, deep sleep, and standby—delivers excellent performance in industrial automation, IoT endpoints, and portable devices.

Versatile Packaging and Development Support

The AT32F455/F456/F457 series is available in QFN48, LQFP48, LQFP64, LQFP100, and LQFP144 packages, with a total of 26 model options to meet diverse application needs. Fully compatible with ARTERY’s development tools, the series provides comprehensive software and hardware support—from development to mass production and firmware updates. Resources include development boards, debugging tools, software libraries, and technical documentation to streamline development and reduce time-to-market.

Samples of the AT32F455/F456/F457 series are now available, with mass production and shipments underway.