AWP Services New Zealand Limited t/a Allianz Partners forges a strategic partnership with Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company, Limited

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Allianz Partners New Zealand and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company Limited New Zealand Branch (“MSI NZ”), a member of MS&AD Insurance Group, are excited to announce a multi-year agreement, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership to further enhance and diversify insurance solutions in New Zealand.

This partnership agreement will take effect from 1 April 2025 and will enable Allianz Partners, a world leader in insurance and assistance services, to continue delivering exceptional products and customer service while providing greater scope to diversify our product offering.

Like Allianz Partners, MSI is one of the global leaders in international business, leveraging an extensive global network. MSI’s strong drive for innovation and expansion aligns well with Allianz’s growth and market diversification strategy. This collaboration will enable Allianz Partners to introduce new, tailored solutions that meet evolving customer needs, while enhancing a joint capability to respond to market trends.

MSI is one of Japan’s largest insurance groups, offering a wide range of insurance products and conducting international business through a network spanning 48 countries and regions. With over 100 years of experience in international business, MSI provides products and services to mitigate a wide variety of global risks.

Kevin Blyth, Managing Director, New Zealand of Allianz Partners said: “Allianz Partners is thrilled to join forces with MSI in this strategic partnership, which represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative insurance solutions in New Zealand. MSI’s strong global presence and dedication to innovation align well with our vision, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

David Hall, Head of Distribution for MSI Australia and New Zealand said: “Partnering with a market leader such as Allianz Partners in the New Zealand travel insurance market is very exciting for us. Travel insurance is part of our core growth strategy in the region and we are delighted to have this opportunity to work with Allianz Partners. We also look forward to working with Allianz Partners to identify other opportunities to bring customer focused products to the New Zealand market.

About Allianz Partners

Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance products and services. Customer-driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Our products are embedded seamlessly into our partners’ businesses, sold through intermediary channels or directly to customers through the Allianz brand. Present in over 75 countries, our 21,900 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 72.5 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to our customers worldwide.